Soulslike Game Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Is Already on Sale a Week Before Release

Fans of games like Black Myth: Wukong and Elden Ring have had their eyes on Wuchang: Fallen Feathers for a while now. The game caught some positive attention following an impressive gameplay trailer back in February. Now, it’s been revealed as a Day One game for Xbox Game Pass, adding more potential hype around this title from Chinese developer Leenzee. If you’ve been curious about this upcoming Soulslike, you can now secure your copy at a discount.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a Soulslike action RPG set during the late Ming Dynasty. Gamers will step into the role of a skilled pirate warrior, aka Wuchang, suffering amnesia. You’ll navigate your uncertain past and battle against the mysterious Feathering disease, engaging in battle against horrific abominations along the way. Your goal is to seek the truth of who you are, and the choices you make along the way impact the story. Oh, and there’s dynamic combat and breathtaking visuals to go along with the rich story-driven narrative.

This upcoming title from Leenzee will be available on July 24th for PC via Steam or the Epic Games Store, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. But gamers planning to play on PC will want to take note of a pre-release discount to get the game for less.

Pre-Release Deal Makes Wuchang: Fallen Feathers More Affordable

The discount in question is available via Fanatical, a site that offers affordable game bundles and deals. Unfortunately for console gamers, the discount is available for Steam codes only. From now until July 23rd, you can pre-order a copy of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers for 22% off on Fanatical. This brings the price of the Standard Edition down to $38.99, from the full list price of $49.99. The discounted pre-order will still include the Night & White pack pre-order bonus, which gives you a few costumes, weapons, and skill points in the game.

Image courtesy of leenzee & 505 Games

If you’re more of a Deluxe Edition kind of person, you’re in luck. The Deluxe Edition of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is also available at a 22% discount on Fanatical. This brings the game from $59.99 down to $46.79. Along with the aforementioned pre-order bonuses, the Deluxe Edition comes with extra perks. If you opt for this version of the game, you will receive the following items in addition to a Steam code for the base game:

Dragonic Resurgence Costume

Overlord’s Regalia Costume

Tiger of Fortune Costume

Soul Ritual Robe Costume

Watcher’s Gaze (Sword)

Eternal Soveriegnty (Dual Blades)

Moonlight Dragon (Sword)

Dragoncoil Lance (Spear)

Blood of Changhong Skill Upgrade Item

Both discounts expire on July 23rd, a day before the game’s full release. If you purchase Wuchang: Fallen Feathers on Fanatical, you will receive a Steam code for the game when it comes out. This will let you add it to your library and download the game.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers releases on July 24th for PC via Steam and Epic Games, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. It will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass for Ultimate and PC Game Pass Subscribers.