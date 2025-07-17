Hot Wheels 2025 Pop Culture Set Includes Action Comics Superman and Back to the Future Cars

A new set of 2025 Pop Culture Hot Wheels crossover vehicles has been released that includes cars inspired by Back to the Future III, Action Comics #1, Gran Turismo, Forza, and Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning. With cars from movies, video games, and even the most famous comic book of all-time (Action Comics #1 / Superman’s first appearance), the new Hot Wheels set is sure to be a hit with collectors. If you’re one of them, you can pick up the collection, which includes 2 copies of each 1:64 replica, here at Entertainment Earth priced at $64.99 with an estimated delivery set for September 2025. Additional details can be found below.

Hot Wheels Pop Culture 2025 Mix 5 Vehicle Case of 10 – $64.99 Order at Entertainment earth

“Celebrate the hottest pop culture properties with a premium Hot Wheels vehicle modeled after one from a favorite movie, TV show or video game. Each 1:64 replica has authentic details true to the source material and features Metal/Metal body and chassis as well as RealRiders tires. The themed packaging boasts display-worthy art for enhanced collectability. Various mixes released throughout the year ensure fresh selections with the coolest and hottest names in popular culture – fans will want them all.”

Includes 10 individually packaged vehicles:

2x Back to the Future Time Machine (1955)

2x Action Comics #1 Sedan (Graphics)

2x BMW M5

2x 2016 Ford GT Race

2x Lamborghini Huracan LP620-2 Super Trofeo

With all this talk about cars, unfortunately I’ve got to let you in some bad news. Forza, the XBOX game that appears in today’s Hot Wheel drop, probably won’t have more games in the future as the Forza Motorsport Team reportedly shut down earlier this month. Microsoft, the parent company, laid off over 9,000 employees, and according to Fred Russell, an ex Turn 10 Studios employee, that has led to the shuttering of the entire Forza Motorsport team. Apparently all remaining employees are basically there only to support Forza Horizon, which is primarily developed by Playground Games.

Microsoft only really seemed interested in Forza Horizon, a more arcade like version of the original game that has really popped off on PlayStation in recent years. Forza Horizon 6 is expected to release sometime next year and will likely also release on PS5 given the immense success of the fifth game on the console. While Forza Motorsport might’ve met its end, we still have Forza 6 Horizon to enjoy.

