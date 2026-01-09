Two 1980s Toy-Driven Games You Can Play NOW and Add to Your Steam Wishlist

The beat-em-up is having a moment. The classic arcade game style—side-scrolling action, wave after wave of enemy leading to a level-ending Boss Battle—has been at the center of a lot of nostalgia-driven revivals lately. Leading the charge is the recently released Marvel Cosmic Invasion, developed by Tribute Games with character designs and animations heavily influenced by the classic 90s-era CAPCOM fighting games Marvel Super Heroes and Marvel vs. CAPCOM. It puts a whole cast of Marvel heroes—including at least two of its greatest tactical minds—and villains together in a sprawling, intergalactic adventure.

But two games in particular combine the beat-em-game style with a distinct eye towards the 80s – more specifically, towards fans of the toys (and cartoons) of the 80s. One of them is available to buy and play right now, and the other has been teasing a 2026 debut that has fans giddy with anticipation.

The first is G.I. JOE: Wrath of Cobra. Originally released near the end of 2024 and available to purchase and download on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, this game scratches both the nostalgia gaming niche and the toy collector niche. That’s because in many ways, G.I. JOE: Wrath of Cobra goes even further than the cartoon series in bringing the actual look and feel of classic Joe vehicles and figures to life.

First, you choose your hero from an initial roster of four: Duke, Snake Eyes, Scarlett and Roadblock. Each has a unique fighting style and special move: Duke is a two-fisted brawler who rains down bombs as a super attack, Roadblock is lumbering but powerful and can unleash a devastating minigun attack, Scarlett is agile and shocks enemies into submission, while Snake Eyes’ precision sword attacks are sometimes helped by the appearance of Timber (yes, his wolf companion that originally appeared with the figure in 1985). There are two additional unlockable characters you can earn by collecting the floppy discs left behind by vanquished enemies…which is another nice 80s touch.

As you play, you run through locales based on the animated series, and encounter Cobra enemies like the robotic B.A.T.S., the Crimson Guard and others as well as meticulously recreated vehicles that look exactly like the toys, including Cobra ATVs, H.I.S.S. tanks, Flight Pods, and even S.N.A.K.E. armored suits.

Filled with plenty of easter eggs – note how the cardboard cutout Cobra soldiers in the GI JOE HQ firing range are posed exactly like the package illustration on the original Cobra soldier action figure – G.I. JOE: Wrath of Cobra is available for just $25 on platforms like Nintendo Switch.

While that whets your appetite, get ready for the (eventual) 2026 debut of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction. Developed by Limited Run Games with a play style reminiscent of the classic arcade game Golden Axe, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction puts you in control of He-Man, Teela, Man-at-Arms and Orko (and perhaps others?) against the evil forces of Skeletor and his minions — all of whom wield some legendary weapons. Borrowing from both the classic animated series as well as the iconic toy line, the game promises to be a retro blast that hits a sweet spot between classic arcade game fans, toy collectors and 80s cartoon enthusiasts.

Although there is no set release date yet, you can pre-order He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction on Steam right now.

By the power of…Yo, Joe?