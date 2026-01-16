Sony’s Hyperpop PS5 Controllers Light Up Amazon With Neon Pre-Orders Available Now

They say your gaming setup is a reflection of your personality. And sometimes, the standard white or black accessories just don’t cut it. And that’s exactly where Sony’s new Hyperpop Collection for the PS5 comes in, bringing a much-needed splash of high-gloss, neon-infused energy to the PlayStation.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this writing, two of these eye-catching DualSense controllers have hit Amazon for pre-order, and they’re exactly the kind of visual upgrade that makes a gaming setup pop.

What Is the Hyperpop Collection?

Sony’s Hyperpop Collection is one of the company’s boldest aesthetic statements for the PS5 generation. Drawing inspiration from RGB-drenched gaming setups and the vibrant energy of hyperpop music, these accessories feature glossy gradient finishes in three distinct colorways: Remix Green, Rhythm Blue, and Techno Red.

The collection isn’t just limited to controllers, either. Sony has designed matching PS5 console covers with the same high-gloss gradients, letting players completely transform their setup with these vivid color transitions. It’s basically a full makeover option for your PlayStation 5 that screams “look at me” in the best possible way.

Hyperpop DualSense Controllers: What’s Available Now

At the time of writing, Amazon has opened pre-orders for two of the three Hyperpop DualSense wireless controllers — Remix Green and Rhythm Blue. Both are priced at $84.99, which puts them at a slight premium over standard controller colors, but in line with other special editions we’ve seen.

The good news is that these controllers aren’t just pretty faces. They pack the full complement of DualSense features that have made the controller a standout this generation, including adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, built-in microphone, and the ability to connect to your PC or mobile device when you’re not gaming on your PS5.

Pre-orders are set to ship on March 12, 2026, and Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee means you’ll automatically get the lowest price offered between now and release day.

Design Highlights: Remix Green vs. Rhythm Blue

The Remix Green controller is unquestionably the showstopper of the current offerings. With its electric neon green fading into glossy black, it’s the digital equivalent of a Monster energy drink… vibrant, in-your-face, and impossible to ignore. If your gaming aesthetic leans toward the “more is more” philosophy, this is the controller that will become the centerpiece of your setup.

By contrast, the Rhythm Blue offers a slightly more restrained, but equally premium look. Its cooler blue gradient provides a sleeker, more sophisticated vibe while still maintaining that high-gloss finish that defines the Hyperpop aesthetic.

What’s Missing (For Now)

While it has a store page, notably unavailable from the current Amazon listings is the Techno Red controller, which completes the Hyperpop trio. This fiery gradient option has been shown in Sony’s promotional materials, but hasn’t yet appeared for pre-order. Similarly, the matching PS5 console covers that would allow for a complete Hyperpop transformation aren’t yet available through Amazon.

If you’re a completionist or particularly drawn to that Techno Red color, you’ll want to keep tabs on Amazon’s PlayStation section in the coming weeks. Based on previous special edition releases, these additional accessories should appear closer to launch.

Why Pre-Order Now

If PlayStation history has taught us anything, it’s that limited edition controllers and accessories tend to disappear quickly. The Hyperpop Collection, with its distinctive look and premium positioning, seems particularly likely to sell out, at least in its initial run.

Pre-ordering through Amazon locks in your unit with zero financial risk, thanks to their no-charge-until-shipping policy and price guarantee. For collectors or anyone who’s been waiting for a more expressive controller option, securing that Remix Green or Rhythm Blue now is the safest bet. If these neon beauties speak to your gaming soul, those Amazon pre-order buttons are waiting.