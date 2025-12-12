Your 2025 Holiday Guide to Limited-Edition Consoles & Collector’s Hardware

The holiday season is upon us, and if you’re shopping for the gamer or collector in your life (or practicing self-care and treating yourself to a ‘lil something nice), 2025 is a great year to go in on limited-edition hardware. We’re talking numbered PlayStation bundles with more accessories than you can shake a DualSense at, Nintendo’s next-gen console making its debut, and enough collector-worthy gear to make your wallet weep tears of beautiful, nostalgic joy.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You may need to do some third-party shopping, but here are some absolute must-have hardware this holiday season.

SHOP MORE: Best Games Releasing in 2026 That You Can Preorder Right Now

Consoles That’ll Define Holiday 2025

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle: The Family Favorite

Nintendo has finally shown us what comes after the Switch, and they’re not messing around. The Switch 2 bundle with Mario Kart World brings a complete reimagining of what portable gaming can be. It may not technically be “limited-edition,” but the console is poised to be one of the most popular gifts this holiday season.

Mario Kart World comes as a full download exclusive to this bundle, which means you’re getting immediate access to what’s essentially the Switch 2’s must-have title (especially if the rumors of DLC coming soon pan out to be true). If you’re shopping for families or anyone looking to upgrade from the original Switch, this bundle hits that sweet spot of cutting-edge tech wrapped in Nintendo’s signature undeniable charm.

PlayStation’s 30th Anniversary: When Sony Goes Full Nostalgia Mode

Sony’s pulling out all the stops for their 30th anniversary, and the results are genuinely stunning. The PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary Limited Edition is a love letter to PlayStation history wrapped in premium packaging with a retro-inspired design that channels the original PlayStation’s aesthetic in a way that’ll hit you right in the childhood memories (assuming you were around for Sony’s console debut in the ’90s).

Only 12,300 units were released worldwide. Let that sink in for a moment. Each one is individually numbered, which immediately puts this in serious collector territory. And unfortunately, since it released late last year, that means that you’ll only be able to snag one from a third-party reseller… and you’ll be paying a major premium for it.

The same goes for accessories. You can get the 30th Anniversary PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller for PS5, but it too will cost you a pretty penny.

This is mostly a product for PlayStation superfans and high-end collectors who want something genuinely special under the tree. The price reflects its premium positioning, but considering the included accessories and extreme rarity, it’s likely to hold its value long after the holidays are over.

All that said, Sony did offer a restock earlier this year. There is still a sliver of hope that they might do that again at some point, but don’t necessarily hold your breath.

The Sleeper Hits and Returning Champions

Don’t sleep on some of the other limited editions still floating around this holiday season. The Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition Console keeps showing up in small quantities during holiday periods. You may even manage to be able to get a brand-new, never-played console, though that will come with a roughly $1,400 price tag.

PlayStation’s Ghost of Yōtei Gold Limited Edition Bundle (Slim Edition) brings premium aesthetics that highlight one of 2025’s biggest titles. Meanwhile, Valve’s Steam Deck OLED in the 1TB “Smoky Translucent” edition scratches that collector itch for handheld enthusiasts who want something unique in their gaming go-bag.

Nintendo Switch 2 Ecosystem Expansion

With the new console comes a whole family of coordinated accessories. The Joy-Con 2 Straps, Charging Grip, Wheels, and Pro Controller all work perfectly with the Switch 2’s upgraded ecosystem. For gift-givers, these offer perfect bundle opportunities. Grab the console and a few key accessories to create a complete package that shows you really thought about the recipient’s gaming setup and overall experience.

Matching Hardware to the Right Person

Not every limited edition is right for every gamer, and part of gift-giving success is understanding who will actually appreciate what you’re buying.

Nostalgia collectors are your PlayStation 30th Anniversary bundle buyers and the people still hunting down classic Xbox and PS4 special releases. These folks care about the story and connection behind the hardware, just as much as the specs.

Families and kids gravitate toward Nintendo’s offerings, especially something like the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle. It’s approachable, immediately fun, and something multiple people can enjoy together. Another sure-to-please option in this category is the Limited Edition Fortnite PS5 DualSense controller. If you have tweens or teens who play Fortnite, this is an accessory you can’t go wrong with.

Travelers and handheld enthusiasts are your Steam Deck OLED Limited Edition and PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition buyers. They want something special that they can take on the go.

Competitive and tech-focused players want the DualSense Edge Limited Edition. They appreciate the performance benefits alongside the exclusive aesthetics. If you can’t find a PS5 Pro 30th Anniversary version, though, the controller is available in plenty of other color schemes that’ll suit the tastes of the gamer in your life.

Giving (or Getting) Your Piece of Gaming History

This year’s holiday season especially brings a perfect storm of nostalgia, new tech, and collector appeal. We’re seeing major brands celebrate milestone anniversaries while simultaneously pushing their hardware forward, creating limited editions that feel both commemorative and cutting-edge.

Clearly, though, quantities are limited (thus the “limited edition” designation). When these special consoles and accessories drop, acting fast, shopping smart, and understanding their consumer appeal is what needs to drive your shopping strategy… which needs to be a seriously proactive one, at that. When you see that “Add to Cart” button light up for something you really want, don’t hesitate! Fortune favors the quick-clicking with limited editions, and even if you are willing to pay a premium price, this holiday season’s offerings are no exception.