LEGO Architecture Trevi Fountain Set Is Up For Pre-Order

Add a piece of Rome to your LEGO city build with the LEGO Architecture Trevi Fountain (21062) set, which recreates the iconic landmark in 1880 pieces. They say that if you toss coins into the fountain, it will ensure your return to Rome. Just don’t expect to recoup your investment by asking your friends to follow this tradition. Besides, tossing coins at a 10″ x 17″ x 5″ brick-built model probably won’t end well.

Features of the fountain scene include the facade of the Palazzo Poli along with statues of Oceanus in his shell chariot and Abundance and Health in minifigure form. You’ll also find hippocampi and Tritons in the water, and small version of the Fontana degli Innamorati or ‘Lovers’ Fountain’ off to the side. It’s a simple basin with two spouts, and legend has it that couples who drink from it will be blessed with eternal love and fidelity. We also don’t recommend trying out that ritual here. Simply suggesting it might trigger a breakup. Additional images and details on the pre-order can be found below.

The Trevi Fountain LEGO set is available to pre-order now here at LEGO and here on Amazon for $159.99 with a March 1st release date. You can keep up with all of the latest LEGO releases right here, like the new LEGO Icons Tudor Corner set outlined below.

LEGO Icons Tudor Corner (10350)

The next set in the popular LEGO Modular Buildings lineup has been released! The 3266-piece LEGO Icons Tudor Corner (10350) features 3 brick-and-timber-style facades, loads of windows, and a rustic Tudor style roof. Inside you’ll find a restaurant, a haberdashery complete with with hats and umbrellas, a clockmaker’s workshop with bedside and grandfather clocks, an attic apartment, and 8 minifigure characters that are appropriate for the space, such as a chef and a chimney sweep. Thanks to the modular design, you can get creative and rearrange the room sections to your liking. It’s available for $229.99 here at the LEGO Shop now.

