LEGO Art Collection Adds Claude Monet’s Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lilies

Paintings, especially the ones created by some of the best painters of all time (Monet, van Gogh, da Vinci), are incredibly hard to get your hands on. How are you ever supposed to have that beautiful piece hanging in your own home? Well, LEGO has the answer. As part of their LEGO Ideas collection, the brick building company has released a few brick recreations of some of the most incredible paintings of all time. So far, fans can find Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night and Sunflowers, Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, and Hokusai’s The Great Wave, all up on the LEGO website to order. But now there’s a new addition to the collection: Claude Monet’s Bridge over a Pond of Water Lilies (31220).

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While all of the art pieces are wonderful, this one might be the most impressive. Vibrantly filled with colorful bricks that mimic Monet’s impressionist style, the newest piece was created in collaboration with The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York and is LEGO’s most expensive yet at a whopping $249.99. That price tag might be worth it though, since it’s not like this thing is small. The finished painting measures over 20 inches high, 16 inches wide and 1.5 inches deep, and consists of 3,179 pieces, making it a pretty enormous addition to any LEGO collection. It even includes a hanging mechanism on the back so you can treat it as real as any painting and put it up on the wall. If Monet’s LEGO brush strokes are speaking to you, you can order this set starting on March 4th, unless you’re a LEGO insider, then you can pick it up early on March 1st. The wonderful brick painting will be available at LEGO Stores, and online at LEGO.com and the LEGO Insiders App.

Other LEGO Art Sets

Like I said above, LEGO has already released a few art sets based on some incredible paintings. Vincent van Gogh’s The Starry Night, for example, is an impressive 3D take on the painting and even includes a mini van Gogh in the middle of painting The Starry Night on a little mini canvas. For $169.99, it’s a little less expensive and a little more accessible to those van Gogh fans out there. It’s also only 2,316 pieces, making it a slightly smaller project than Monet’s Water Lilies piece, a little easier for those looking for a smaller project. That one is currently up to order at LEGO.com. There’s also van Gogh’s Sunflowers, the beautifully yellow painting that made sunflowers synonymous with van Gogh’s name. The 2,615 piece set is currently available for $199.99 right here at LEGO.com.

Two sets are available for only $99.99, Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and Hokusai’s The Great Wave. These two are a little less interesting when it comes to the way LEGO has implemented their bricks, especially when compared to the Water Lilies one. But they’re both available to grab now at the LEGO store and they make for relatively easy builds, with only 1,503 and 1,810 pieces respectively. The Mona Lisa can be found right here and The Great Wave right here.



Want to keep up with all the LEGO drops? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!