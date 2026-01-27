Official KPop Demon Hunters Toys You Can Buy or Preorder Now

There’s a pretty clear indication that Netflix underestimated just how popular the KPop Demon Hunters movie would be. There was no deluge of toys and collectibles lining shelves during the holiday season. It’s like the infamous Christmas of 1977 when Kenner sold empty boxes with the promise of future Star Wars toys because they didn’t anticipate the intense demand.

The movie, in case you aren’t aware, is about a K-pop girl group called HUNTR/X, comprised of a trio named Rumi (the ambitious leader), Mira (the snarky one) and Zoey (the bubbly one), who secretly protect their fans from supernatural threats through the power of their music. Luckily, after seizing the mantle of “most watched movie” on Netflix, securing itself a sequel, and even landing three songs on the Billboard charts, KPop Demon Hunters fervor isn’t about to die down any time soon. And now, there’s official toys entering the market.

Here are the legitimate licensed merch you can buy now or preorder…

Mattel Creations HUNTR/X Rumi, Mira, Zoey ‘What It Sounds Like’ 3-Pack

It’s not surprising that Mattel created HUNTR/X dolls. Available for pre-order, the dolls are being offered through the Mattel Creations line, and feature fully articulated and painstakingly accurate dolls of Rumi, Mira and Zoey in their “What it Sounds Like” performance outfits. They come with weapon accessories, and their stark white-and-gold outfits are loaded with amazing details. Once these actually become available, they are a must-have. If they’ve sold out, check back for restocks, or hit up resale sites like

American Girl Dolls

American Girl’s KPop Demon Hunters collection lets fans bring home 18-inch dolls of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, the star performers from the hit animated KPop Demon Hunters story, complete with character-inspired outfits and accessories. These dolls spotlight the mix of pop-star style and supernatural adventure that made the franchise so popular, turning the fierce girl group HUNTR/X into detailed collectible figures. Available for preorder now, the set celebrates friendship, music, and world-saving heroics in a playful, fashion-forward way. Keep in mind, it has November 27, 2026 as its “ship by” date.

KPop Emon Hunters Funko Pop!

The Funko Pop line is set to go with HUNTR/X next month (we told you no one was ready for this). But it’ll be worth the wait, as the classic Funko Pop design blends so well with the colorful and over-the-top style of KPop Demon Hunters. The initial wave has Rumi, Mira and Zoey as well as Rumi’s pets Derpy and Sussie and Jinu, leader of the rival K-pop boy band Saja Boys. They ship February 20, 2026.

Monopoly Deal: KPop Demon Hunters Card Game from Hasbro

Wait, what’s this? Something you can actually get right now? Yes, Hasbro Games has a KPop Demon Hunters-themed version of the Monopoly Deal card game—taking the traditional game and giving it a HUNTR/X twist. In Monopoly Deal, you try and collect three complete sets of cards representing the properties from the original board game, and you can steal them, swap them or even use them to collect rent on other properties. In the KPop Demon Hunters version, the properties are replaced with items or activities needed to create the ultimate concert. Featuring artwork from the movie, it’s a fun way for fans to play around in the world a bit more.

THE WOOBLES

Remember Derpy and Sussie? Well, they’ll be back, in Woobles form! Available for pre-order, this Woobles crochet kit will let you make your own cuddly knit toys of the demonically delightful duo. Designed to be easy to learn for young beginners, the Woobles KPop Demon Hunters kit will be shipped in March and can be pre-ordered now.

Products You Can’t Preorder Yet

KPop Demon Hunters Furby Furblets

Will cost $14.99 and available at most major retailers starting July 15, 2026.

KPop Demon Hunters Nerf Rumi’s Four Tiger Sword

Will cost $14.99 and available at most major retailers starting July 15, 2026.

KPop Demon Hunters Saja Boys and HUNTRX Electronic Light Stick

Will cost $14.99 each and available at most major retailers starting July 15, 2026.

MONOPOLY KPop Demon Hunters

Will cost $24.99 and available at most major retailers starting August 1, 2026.