LEGO Mona Lisa and Notre-Dame Sets Are Available To Pre-Order Now

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Following the debut of new Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer and Tuxedo Cat sets yesterday, LEGO is back at it with new sets that are inspired by two of the most recognizable works of art in Paris – the Mona Lisa and Notre-Dame cathedral. Both of these sets are available to pre-order now, and all of the details you need can be found below,

We'll start with the LEGO Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris (21061) set, which officially arrives on June 1st but can be pre-ordered here at LEGO Shop and here on Amazon for $229.99. In 4383 pieces, you'll be able to construct details like the rose windows, gothic arches, bell towers, interior columns, and more as they appeared before the fire of 2019. Features include a removable roof for viewing.

"Talking about the process behind the new set, Rok Žgalin Kobe, Designer at the LEGO Group, said: "In designing the LEGO® Architecture Notre-Dame de Paris, we tried to bring it to life by not only capturing its outward appearance, but the way and the stages in which the original was build. We wanted LEGO fans to retrace the architectural journey and evolution of this landmark during its construction, to encourage a deeper appreciation for its real-life counterpart.""

The LEGO Art Mona Lisa (31213) officially arrives on October 1st, but you can reserve one for your wall right here at the LEGO Shop and here on Amazon priced at $99.99. In 1503 pieces you'll recreate Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece, albeit with a bluer hue that more accurately reflects the colors as they appeared when the painting was new. You can also swap out the pieces printed with the Mona Lisa's eyes for blank pieces to create a more abstract look. Even the gold frame can be swapped out and used on another piece from the LEGO Arr collection.

"Milan Madge, Designer at the LEGO Group, said: "It has been such a pleasure to be part of bringing such a special piece of art history to life in LEGO form. The Mona Lisa is obviously world famous, but our familiarity with her can obscure what a groundbreaking work of art this painting is. A culmination of Da Vinci's lifelong study of science and nature, the Mona Lisa is packed with stories and details that we thoroughly enjoyed researching and implementing. We're excited for LEGO fans and art lovers to explore more about this enigmatic artwork, and to have the opportunity to hang a piece of LEGO history on their walls.""

You can find more upcoming LEGO releases here in the LEGO Shop's "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section.