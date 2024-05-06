LEGO Ideas Tuxedo Cat Set: Real Cats Can't Wait To Push It Off a Shelf

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Originally created by LEGO fan The Yellow Brick, the Tuxedo Cat (21349) is the latest LEGO Ideas set to become a reality. When complete, you'll have a well dressed, brick-built feline buddy with interchangeable blue and yellow eyes. Additional customizable features include an open or closed mouth, and the ability to adjust the the ears, paws and tail for different poses.

The Tuxedo Cat (21349) will be available to order starting on May 31st / June 1st at 9pm PT / 12am ET here at the LEGO Shop priced at $99.99. It's designed for adults with 1710 pieces, which means that a few hours of work might be wasted when your real cat meets LEGO Tuxedo cat and decides to murder it. Just something to consider before picking this one up.

You can find more upcoming LEGO releases here in the LEGO Shop's "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section.

"Spend quality time creating feline home decor with this LEGO® Ideas Tuxedo Cat building set for adults (21349). The purr-fect treat for yourself or a cat gift idea for a friend who loves animals, nature or design, this lifelike (and allergy-friendly!) black-and-white cat model comes with a choice of yellow or blue eyes. Build and easily rebuild the cat with an open or closed mouth, rotate its head and adjust the ears, paws and tail for different playful poses.

This collectible LEGO set includes illustrated instructions to guide you through every step of the mindful, creative activity. You can also find instructions and 3D digital viewing tools on the LEGO Builder app to enhance your building experience."