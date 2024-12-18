LEGO Unveils New ’80s-Inspired Blacktron Renegade Set

LEGO has just announced a blast to the past release, one that longtime LEGO fans will certainly be excited for! The newest release takes us back to the 1980s for some space traveling fun, back to LEGOs roots in its Space era. The LEGO Icons Blacktron Renegade Set (10355) has been officially unveiled as a 1151 piece set that includes features like a planet-rover drop pod, retractable landing gear, and two wing-mounted space speeders. You’ll also get 3 space-traveling Blactron minifigures.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new set is an updated version of the 1987 Renegade (6954), now combining nostalgia with modern design to create a set that new builders and old builders will enjoy. You can even rebuild it into an enhanced version of the LEGO Alienator from 1988! If you want to get your hands on it, here’s what you need to know.

As is usually the case with big new releases, LEGO Insiders will have first dibs. The LEGO Icons Blacktron Renegade will be available for LEGO Insiders starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET on December 31st / January 1st, 2025 right here at the LEGO Shop priced at $99.99. The set will then be available to all other space-enthusiasts on January 4th, 2025 at the same time and in the same place. If you don’t want to wait, you can sign up for a free LEGO Insiders account right here. Additional details about the set can be found below, including a gallery of images.

If you ask us, the $99 price tag seems fair for what you get. The 80s nostalgia attached to this piece must be high, as the original set was also incredibly popular during the classic LEGO space era. By adding new features, LEGO brings the set into the modern day while still reminding us of LEGO’s space roots. The team behind this set did their best to include as many new features as possible while staying true to the original set.

You can find all of the upcoming LEGO releases for January 2025 here in the “Coming Soon” section on the LEGO website. After the launch, they will shift here in the “Available Now” section. Some of the new releases will be available here on Amazon, but in most cases you’ll want to stick with LEGO to take advantage of their special offers. You can check out all of the latest and greatest releases and deals from LEGO right here at Comicbook.