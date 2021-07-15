Loot Crate Unveils Marvel Gear+Goods & Gundam Crates

✖

The company Loot Crate is certainly no stranger when it comes to the world of pop culture, especially with comic companies, and this fall, the gear makers will be partnering with Marvel to give superhero fans new boxes that will have a mish-mash of Avengers related merchandise inside. In the past, Loot Crate has partnered with Marvel not just when it comes to creating attire with Marvel characters featured, but also often including comic books into each of their boxes to help round out said crates.

The official description for the upcoming Loot Crate in Marvel Gear+Goods reads as such:

"It’s time to power up as Loot Crate, the premier subscription service leader for pop culture fans the world over, celebrates Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in September’s “Mighty” themed Marvel Gear + Goods crate. Unbox officially licensed heroic gear featuring Captain America, Thor and The Avengers!

The September “Mighty” crate includes a variety of super-powered goods and wears, including a Thor Long-Sleeve Foil Tee to prep you for a night out. The “Mighty” crate also includes an Avengers Scarf Pouch and a Decorative Bathroom Rug. The September crate is packed with even more items that will showcase your love for Marvel’s Mightiest Super Heroes."

(Photo: Loot Crate & Disney)

Marvel continues its march into worldwide movie supremacy with the recently released Black Widow and the television series streaming on Disney+ in Loki, which recently brought a major Marvel villain into the MCU via its first season finale. With 2020 also featuring the arrival of The Eternals, Shang Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, it's definitely a great time to be a Marvel fan.

Loot Crate will also be working on a Gundam-specific box that will highlight the mobile suit series, along with an upcoming Loot Anime Fury crate that will be based on the dark series of Berserk. The Gundam Capsule Collection will be the official name for this upcoming box.

The crate itself that focuses on all things Marvel will be available on September 15th, and will retail for around $36.99.

