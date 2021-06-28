Loot Anime Summer Brings the Heat with Its July Crate

✖

Loot Crate will be splashing into the summer season this July when its latest anime offering goes live! The hottest season of the year is heating up all thanks to Loot Anime and its summer-themed box. The company is striking out with a crate filled with officially licensed goods from all the best anime that just scream summer.

According to Loot Anime, its exclusive July box will be dedicated to all things wet and wild. It will feature items that come from Free! Iwatobi Swim Club, WAVE!! -Let's go surfing!!-, Rent-a-Girlfriend, and more. The items will be themed for the summer, so you can take the goodies to your local beach or pool when the fancy strikes.

Of course, a premium add-on will be available for this Loot Anime box. The item for July 2021 is a Kidrobot Rage Aggretsuko vinyl figure. Sanrio's angriest mascot might not seem like an obvious pick for the summer, but she loves a bit of sun just like the rest of us. So if you want to nab this special figure of Aggretsuko, be sure to upgrade your July box!

The box itself is on sale now with the price starting at $29.99 USD plus shipping and handling. You can nab the box here and check out more about Loot Anime's schedule as more boxes continue to be announced through 2021.

