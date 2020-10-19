The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Box Sets Get a Price Drop

The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies are finally coming to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on December 1st with remasters overseen by Peter Jackson himself, and Warner Bros is offering fans multiple options to own it - standard, SteelBook, and Gift Set for LOTR and standard, SteelBook for The Hobbit. If the standard option will do, there's a bit of a discount in it for you on Amazon and at Walmart where the LOTR and Hobbit sets have dropped slightly to $89.99. If you want to go bigger with the Gift Set (pictured above) or the SteelBook (pictured below), read on.

Pre-orders for all of the LOTR and The Hobbit 4K / Digital Blu-ray set options are live via the links below. Note that the full details on the LOTR and Hobbit sets have not been revealed at the time of writing, but the images reveal that The Lord of the Rings collections (standard, SteelBook, and Giftset) will include 9-discs - 3 discs each for The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, and The Return of the King. The Hobbit collections (standard and SteelBook) will include 6-discs - 2 discs each for An Unexpected Journey, The Desolation of Smaug. and The Battle of the Five Armies.

The set was officially announced by none other than Samwise Gamgee (Sean Astin) via the video below.

We're still waiting on the full details from Warner Bros. on the LOTR and Hobbit 4K Blu-ray sets, so stay tuned. Presumably, there won't be any new bonus content here, but if you can stand to wait past the holidays, an Ultimate Collector's Edition is on the way for Summer 2021 that will include all six LOTR and The Hobbit films in 4K with new bonus content. Additional information will be added when it becomes available.

