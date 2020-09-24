You Can Be the Proud Owner of a Mandy Cheddar Goblin NYCC 2020 Exclusive Plush

One of the best scenes in the 2018 cult classic horror film Mandy starring Nicolas Cage is the bit where he watches a commercial that features a Cheddar Goblin vomiting mac & cheese on a couple of kids. Naturally, being reminded of this golden moment on a daily basis is the key to living a good life. That's why there's this New York Comic-Con 2020 exclusive Cheddar Goblin plush.

Note that the original Cheddar Goblin plush was offered as a SDCC 2020 exclusive, but this version is new and improved with brighter green fabric and mac 'n' cheese pieces dangling from its mouth. It stands at 12-inches tall, so there's plenty of vomiting Cheddar Goblin to love. You an adopt one here at Entertainment Earth (exclusive) for $34.99.

If you're unfamiliar with Mandy, put it on your Halloween horror watch list right now. Some details about the film can be found below.

The 2018 horror favorite is directed by Panos Cosmatos (Beyond the Black Rainbow). Nicolas Cage (Color Out of Space), Andrea Riseborough (Birdman), Linus Roache (The Chronicles of Riddick), Richard Brake (3 from Hell), and Bill Duke (Predator) star.

The quiet life of devoted couple Red (Nicolas Cage) and Mandy (Andrea Riseborough) takes a dark and bizarre turn when a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader (Linus Roache) seek to possess Mandy…body and soul. A shocking assault on the innocent pair leads to a spiraling, surreal, bloody rampage of all out, mind-altering vengeance.

We put Mandy on our top 15 horror films of the decade:

"It might be easy to dismiss Mandy as "the movie where Nicolas Cage has a chainsaw fight," but the film manages to be so much more than that, while never scoffing at the idea of embracing the inherent camp. Thanks in large part to the direction of Panos Cosmatos and the score from Jóhann Jóhannsson, a relatively straightforward storyline becomes a spiritual awakening for audiences, as we become captivated by the lush visuals and deranged carnage unfolding scene after scene."

