Why DC’s Toy Line Move from McFarlane to Mattel is Such a Huge Deal

DC and Mattel both had their own share of reveals during this week’s Toy Fair festivities, but they had their own bombshell announcement to make as well, shaking up the toy industry in a huge way. Mattel and Warner Bros. Discovery announced a new multi-year licensing agreement that will allow Mattel to once again hold the global licensing rights to develop and market a full range of DC-themed action figures, playsets, accessories, role play products, and adult collectibles, and we’re breaking down why that’s such a huge deal for collectors, action figures, DC, Mattel, and McFarlane Toys.

Mattel will start to roll out those items in the second half of 2026, so we’ve still got some time before the license switches hands and all of the changes start to roll out. What that means for right now is that for the rest of 2025 and the first half of 2026, McFarlane Toys will continue to produce DC Multiverse figures, DC Direct, Page Punchers, Super Powers, and their Batman ’66 line.

Once the new deal begins, it would seem that McFarlane will no longer produce any DC figures, as the press release does include the term adult collectibles. That would suggest that McFarlane will no longer produce the DC Direct line, as either Mattel will take that over or it will once again be its own department within DC and WBD.

Then there’s the matter of the Super Powers line, which has become a successful new line under McFarlane’s DC banner. The switch-up means that line will likely end, and it remains to be seen if that’s something Mattel would be interested in picking up and continuing (or if that’s even possible).

There’s also the Spin Master DC line of 4-inch figures, which include Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and more, as well as their special retro releases like Batman Forever. They have heavily featured Batman, including playsets and vehicles, and most release were aimed at younger ages. The line has run concurrently with McFarlane’s various lines, and that could be the case again, though it does seem as if Mattel will be handling any all-ages lines as well.

That leaves the DC Multiverse main line, which has grown considerably over the past few years. The line has heavily featured big-name characters like Batman, but has put together quite the expansive roster of other characters as well, especially over the past year. There are plenty of teams and pairings that still need to be finished, but the good news is that there’s still 16 months give or take for more releases to hit all of these McFarlane-led lines, so perhaps fans will get a few complete lineups before the line switches over.

Now let’s turn to Mattel, who last held the DC license six years ago and lost it to McFarlane. During Mattel’s time as the main toy producer for DC, there were several different toy lines, with the main collector lines being DC Universe and DC Multiverse. Those Multiverse lines also started to feature the movies during the Zack Snyder era, but they also leaned into classic comic looks as well.

Now they’ve got the license back, and it remains to be seen what their approach will be. Will they carry the DC Multiverse brand name over or will they switch it up for a cleaner slate? It’s also quite an interesting time for Mattel to be picking up the license, as in mid-2026 DC will be well into its next era of films, television, and animation. Superman will have already released, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Lanterns will either be out or nearing release when Mattel starts releasing new figures, so these could be key hooks for some of those early lineups.

There’s also the comics to factor in, and all you need to look at is the DC Absolute line. Now there’s a chance we get Absolute versions of Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman under the McFarlane run before it ends, but we very well may not, so this would be a perfect way for Mattel to immediately make a big splash. By then there will also be Absolute Flash, Martian Manhunter, and Green Lantern in the mix, so Mattel could have some heavily anticipated figures in those early waves to get fans excited if they are already working them into their plans.

As for what McFarlane does next, the company had already started working with Marvel on their collectible statues line, so that will likely continue to expand. McFarlane also continues to work with other licenses like Warhammer, Mortal Kombat, and of course Spawn, so they aren’t going anywhere even without the DC license.

There’s also one other element to this deal, and that’s potential crossovers with other Mattel brands, and really we’re talking about Monster High. Can you imagine the crossover potential between DC and Monster High? Insane potential, and now it could be a reality.

Nick Karamanos, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Partnerships at Mattel, said: “It is an incredibly proud milestone to welcome DC back to Mattel. We look forward to leveraging our Mattel Playbook approach to brand management, product design, and innovation to bring DC’s popular characters to life across all channels. This renewed partnership will reflect our shared passion for engaging and inspiring fans and collectors of all ages.”

Robert Oberschelp, Head of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, said: “Warner Bros. Discovery’s new agreement with Mattel arrives as DC kicks off an exciting new chapter in 2025. Our collaboration with Mattel will lead to all-new offerings celebrating DC’s rich legacy and future storytelling across publishing, animation, TV, and film. Every story and character, from Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman’s heroics to The Joker and Harley Quinn’s troublemaking, are prime inspiration for a new partnership that combines the power of Mattel and the global appeal of DC.”

Are you excited for DC’s new deal with Mattel, and what do you hope to see from Mattel’s new DC figures? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things DC, toys, and collectibles with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!