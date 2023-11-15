McFarlane Toys and Hasbro Action Figures Are Buy 1, Get 1 50% Off
Thousands of action figures are B1G1 50% Off for Entertainment Earth's Black Friday 2023 sale.
Black Friday 2023 is happening throughout the month of November, and most major retailers have already kicked off their promotions. However, if you're looking for deals on action figures, Entertainment Earth has a buy 1, get 1 50% off deal going on in-stock action figures that includes over 400 figures in the Hasbro category alone. Star Wars The Black Series, Vintage Collection, Marvel Legends, G.I. Joe Classified figures are all eligible. There are also over 200 items in the McFarlane Toys category, which includes plenty of figures in their DC Multiverse lineup. We've compiled some links and details below that you'll find useful to make the most of the sale.
First off, keep in mind that free US shipping is triggered at Entertainment Earth on orders over $79 with the code FALLFREE79 at checkout. You'll need to cross that threshold to truly benefit from the deal. Second, figures can be added or removed at any time as they arrive and sell out. Again, all of these items are in-stock and ready to ship, so you'll have them in time for holiday gift giving.
- See all of the eligible B1G1 50% off action figures (over 2000 items)
- All Hasbro B1G1 action figures
- Marvel Legends B1G1 action figures
- Hasbro Star Wars B1G1 action figures
- G.I. Joe Classified B1G1 action figures
- All McFarlane Toys B1G1 action figures
- All McFarlane Toys B1G1 Batman figures
- All McFarlane Toys B1G1 Spawn figures
We've picked a handful of standout deals from the B1G1 sale below to help get you started. If you're a collector, pay special attention to the case bundles to maximize the savings (and potentially sell the extras on eBay for a profit).
McFarlane Toys Deals:
- DC Multiverse Batman: Hush Black and Gray 7-Inch Scale Action Figure
- DC Multiverse Wave 14 Batman Dark Knights of Steel 7-Inch Scale Action Figure
- DC Collector Megafig Wave 1 The Joker Titan Action Figure
- DC Collector Batman Vs Hush Variant Version 7-Inch Scale Action Figure 2-Pack
-
Spawn Deluxe 7-Inch Scale Action Figure and Throne Set
-
Spawn Wave 4 7-Inch Scale Action Figure Case of 6
Hasbro Deals:
- X-Men 97 Marvel Legends 6-inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case of 6
- X-Men 60th Anniversary Marvel Legends The Blob 6-Inch Action Figure
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3 3/4-Inch Action Figures Wave 16 Case of 8
- Star Wars The Black Series The Mandalorian (Beskar) 6-Inch Action Figure
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch CRIMSON B.A.T. Action Figure
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Sgt. Slaughter Action Figure – Exclusive
- G.I. Joe Classified Series 6-Inch Copperhead Action Figure