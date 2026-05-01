KPop Demon Hunters Funko Pops Just Dropped With a Rare Chase Variant

Are you a Funko Pop collector with a soft spot for anime and K-pop, because it’s time to show “how it’s done, done, done.” This pre-order drop was basically made for you. Funko just launched its KPop Demon Hunters wave, and it’s as golden as it sounds.

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Three vinyl figures, one killer chase variant, and a mid-June 2026 release window. Head over to the Amazon links below and you can lock in your pre-orders before these start disappearing from shelves (or showing up on resale sites at triple the price).

Meet the Lineup

The wave features three core figures from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters: Mira, Rumi, and Zoey, all part of Funko’s Pop! Animation line. Each figure stands between 3.75–4.8 inches, so they’ll slot perfectly into any display shelf without hogging up real estate. Whether you’re a longtime Pop! collector or just dipping your toes in because you “love your girls,” you really can’t go wrong with this release.

The Rumi Chase Variant Is the Real Star

Rumi comes with a 1-in-6 chance of pulling a glow-in-the-dark Chase variant, and if you know anything about Funko collecting, you know chase variants are basically the golden tickets of the hobby. The Chase isn’t guaranteed per order, of course, so there’s plenty of excitement (and mild anxiety) baked right into the purchase. For collectors, that rarity factor is a big deal. For resellers? Let’s just say this one’s worth watching.

Quick Character Breakdown

Mira ($15.99): The performer and dancer of the group (and my personal favorite). Her figure leans into that stage-presence energy, making her a natural centerpiece for any display.

The performer and dancer of the group (and my personal favorite). Her figure leans into that stage-presence energy, making her a natural centerpiece for any display. Rumi (with chase odds)—$17.27: The leader and popstar. With the Chase variant in play, she’s the crown jewel of the set.

The leader and popstar. With the Chase variant in play, she’s the crown jewel of the set. Zoey ($15.99): The rapper who rounds out the trio. You could grab just one or two, but completing the set will keep your home-based Honmoon safe.

The release window is slated for mid-June 2026 (June 14–21 depending on the figure). Amazon’s pre-order price guarantee means you won’t get charged more than the listed price, and Prime shipping sweetens the deal. Pre-ordering now is just smart collecting.

Already Available: HunTRX and Saja Boys Funko Pops

Can’t wait until June? Huntr/x and Saja Boys Funko Pops from the KPop Demon Hunters universe are already live on Amazon and ready to ship. If you’re building out a full collection, these are the perfect way to get started right now while you wait for the new Mira, Rumi, and Zoey wave to drop: