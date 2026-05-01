Every LEGO Lightsaber You Can Build (Including Retired Sets)

LEGO has been building out one of its most desirable Star Wars sub-collections for over six years now, even though it’s not necessarily technically a formal series. Since 2020, the LEGO Group has released exactly four buildable lightsaber hilts as gifts-with-purchase, each one a life-size brick replica with a printed nameplate and display stand. The latest, LEGO Star Wars The Darksaber (40917), just launched on May 1, 2026 as this year’s May the 4th GWP, and it’s the only one of the four you can actually snag from LEGO.com right now.

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The other three? Long gone from “official” channels. But that hasn’t stopped collectors from chasing them on the aftermarket, where some now sell for ten times their original give-away value. With Star Wars Day a mere three days away, here’s every LEGO lightsaber hilt that exists, where you can find one, and what you’ll likely need to pay for the privilege.

LEGO 40917 The Darksaber (2026)

Currently available as a May the 4th GWP through May 6, 2026, while supplies last.

This year’s headline GWP is the biggest and most ambitious LEGO lightsaber yet. At 278 pieces and roughly 10.5 inches long, the Darksaber recreates the iconic Mandalorian weapon wielded by Pre Vizsla, Sabine Wren, Bo-Katan Kryze, Moff Gideon, and most recently Din Djarin in The Mandalorian.

It’s the first lightsaber GWP that isn’t tied to a specific UCS set. To get it, you just need to spend $160 on any LEGO Star Wars products at LEGO.com or a LEGO Store between May 1 and 6, 2026 (while supplies last).

Set number: 40917

40917 Pieces: 278

278 Age: 18+

18+ Original release: May 1, 2026

May 1, 2026 How to get it: Free with $160+ LEGO Star Wars purchase at LEGO.com (May 1–6, 2026)

Free with $160+ LEGO Star Wars purchase at LEGO.com (May 1–6, 2026) Aftermarket value: TBD… but if previous lightsaber GWPs are any guide, expect $100+ resale prices the moment the promo window closes

LEGO 40730 Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber – Return of the Jedi (2024)

Retired. Aftermarket only.

The third entry in the series is also the most colorful. This 145-piece build recreates the green-bladed lightsaber Luke constructs between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, the one he first ignites aboard Jabba’s Sail Barge to rescue Han Solo. Fittingly, it was released as the GWP companion to the 75397 UCS Jabba’s Sail Barge in October 2024, available only with that $499.99 purchase.

Set number: 40730

40730 Pieces: 145

145 Age: 18+

18+ Original release: October 3, 2024 (GWP with 75397 Jabba’s Sail Barge)

October 3, 2024 (GWP with 75397 Jabba’s Sail Barge) Original RRP: $21.99 (gift value)

$21.99 (gift value) Aftermarket value: ~$200 new and sealed (eBay)

~$200 new and sealed (eBay) Where to buy: eBay, secondary LEGO marketplaces

LEGO 40483 Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber – A New Hope (2021)

Retired. Aftermarket only.

Technically, this 173-piece set depicts Anakin Skywalker’s lightsaber, which was the one Obi-Wan hands to Luke in A New Hope and that Luke later loses on Cloud City at the end of Empire. But LEGO branded it “Luke Skywalker’s Lightsaber” anyways, since this is the saber Luke wields in his AT-AT attack on Hoth. It launched November 26, 2021, exclusively as a Black Friday GWP with the 75313 UCS AT-AT.

Set number: 40483

40483 Pieces: 173

173 Age: 18+

18+ Original release: November 26, 2021 (GWP with 75313 UCS AT-AT)

November 26, 2021 (GWP with 75313 UCS AT-AT) Original RRP: $24.99 (gift value)

$24.99 (gift value) Aftermarket value: ~$200–$300 new and sealed (eBay)

~$200–$300 new and sealed (eBay) Where to buy: eBay, secondary LEGO marketplaces

LEGO 5006290 Yoda’s Lightsaber (2020)

Retired. Aftermarket only.

This was the set that started the whole sub-collection. This 140-piece build of Yoda’s lightsaber from the prequel trilogy launched September 16, 2020 as a VIP gift-with-purchase tied to the 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina. Now, five-plus years out from its original release, it’s the priciest of the bunch on the aftermarket.

Set number: 5006290 (also cataloged as 6346097 and 6346098)

5006290 (also cataloged as 6346097 and 6346098) Pieces: 140

140 Age: 5+

5+ Original release: September 16, 2020 (VIP GWP with 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina)

September 16, 2020 (VIP GWP with 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina) Original RRP: $14.99 (gift value)

$14.99 (gift value) Aftermarket value: ~$200–$300 new and sealed (eBay)

~$200–$300 new and sealed (eBay) Where to buy: eBay, secondary LEGO marketplaces

What ties them together

LEGO has never officially branded these as a series. There’s no “Lightsaber Collection” name in the same way there is for the Helmet Collection, but the design language is unmistakable. Every one of these sabers comes with a buildable black display stand and a printed nameplate. None of them include a blade, just the hilt. None of them include minifigures. And every single one has launched exclusively as a gift-with-purchase, which is exactly why the secondary market has become so heated.

Three out of four were also tied to a specific high-priced UCS companion set, which made obtaining them an expensive purchase even at the time. The Darksaber breaking that pattern (by being available with any $160 LEGO Star Wars order) makes it the most accessible entry yet, and probably the best chance most fans have ever had to start the collection from a current release.

If you’re keeping score, the obvious omissions (among many others) include Darth Vader, Obi-Wan, Mace Windu, Ahsoka, Rey, and Kylo Ren. With LEGO releasing one of these roughly every one to two years, there’s plenty of runway left for the collection to grow, assuming the company keeps the cadence going.

For now, if you want the full set, you’ve got one shot at retail literally RIGHT NOW and three trips to eBay ahead of you.