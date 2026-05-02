Preorder the New Star Wars Darth Maul Lightsaber (It’s What Every Prequel Fan Hopes For)

It’s finally arrived! The Sith Lord Darth Maul’s impressive lightsaber, the one that has been the focus of many childhood Star Wars dreams, is finally available as a premium FX lightsaber from Hasbro.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Launched as part of the Star Wars: The Black Series line-up, the new prop replica is an exact copy of the Sith Lord’s saber in Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord series on Disney+. Which means, as you might have noticed, it’s only one-sided. Since Maul did get his precious saber cut in half in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, his red saber had to include that.

But! If you just need that double saber goodness, like most of us do, it does include an adapter so you can attach another saber and achieve all of your lovely double-saber dreams. With progression ignition and clash effects, the new saber has the impressiveness to match its price tag. It’s now available to pre-order for $269.99 at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon.

Pre-order the Star Wars The Black Series Force FX Elite Maul Premium Roleplay Electronic Lightsaber at Entertainment Earth

Entertainment Earth Pre-order the Star Wars The Black Series Force FX Elite Maul Premium Roleplay Electronic Lightsaber on Amazon

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord debuted on Disney+ earlier this month and to much love from Star Wars fans! The franchise has had its ups and downs for sure, with Disney having to take a 7-year break from the big screen after 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, only now returning this year with Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian & Grogu.

In that time, Disney shifted their focus to their Disney+ TV series, and that hasn’t been a smooth ride either. But luckily for them, their latest show has been a hit. Fans are loving the new animated Maul show, helmed by Dave Filoni. It currently has an impressive 98% critics and 89% viewers score on Rotten Tomatoes. If you’ve been wary about tuning in to another Star Wars project, now’s the time to hop back on board.

Hopefully this is a sign that things that Disney’s Star Wars will only get better from here. Now that they’re dipping their toe into the cinematic world again too, the stories can only get bigger and better, or so we hope.



Want to stay up to date with all the latest Star Wars news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!