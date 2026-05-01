May the 4th 2026 Gift-with-Purchase Guide: How to Stack LEGO Star Wars Freebies This Year

Star Wars Day is almost here, and LEGO is making it worth your while. The annual May the 4th promotion runs from May 1 through May 6, 2026, and this year’s headline gift-with-purchase is arguably the LEGO Star Wars The Darksaber (40917), which is a buildable version of the iconic black-bladed weapon carried by Din Djarin in The Mandalorian. Spend $160 or more on LEGO Star Wars products at LEGO.com or any LEGO Store and it’s yours, free, while supplies last… so, you’d better hurry!

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There’s also a second, lower-tier freebie worth knowing about. The Razor Crest Mini-Build poly bag (30728) is free with any qualifyingStar Wars purchase of $40 or more. The catch is that all 18+ sets are excluded from this poly bag offer. So, if you’re dropping $850 on the Millennium Falcon (75192), you’ll get the Darksaber, but not the poly bag. It’s a frustrating quirk of this year’s promotion structure that’s worth knowing before you check out.

Buyers of the UCS N-1 during the promo window also receive an exclusive bonus GWP on top of the Darksaber: the Mandalorian and Grogu Display (5010320), a lenticular film strip ornament featuring Mando and Grogu in the cockpit of the N-1 Starfighter. It comes in a presentation box with a decoratively engraved base and measures roughly 2.5 inches square, so it’s a small, but great display piece tied exclusively to this set. This bonus GWP also runs through May 6, while supplies last.

One note on the Darksaber threshold, LEGO’s system has historically rounded in your favor, meaning $159.99 should still trigger the GWP. If you’re a few dollars short, any LEGO keychain will bridge the gap. And lucky for you, the Mandalorian keychain (854326) runs about $6, making it a cost-effective way to push your cart over the line.

The Darksaber carries a standalone retail value of $29.99, so the goal when building your cart is finding a combination of sets you actually want that lands at or just above $160. Below are some of the best ways to do that.

Best Set Combinations to Hit $160

Let’s play some math games to get you the biggest bang for your buck… er, Galactic Credits.

For Clone Wars fans — $175, 13 minifigures

This is one of the strongest combinations in the entire promotion, and urgency comes from all four sets being scheduled to retire in 2026:

For battle pack collectors — $164, 24 minifigures

If minifigure count is the priority, this combination will qualify for the Darksaber if you add the Mandalorian keychain, while netting you the largest haul of figures of any combo on this list:

For display-focused buyers — $161, 6 minifigures

The Gingerbread AT-AT in particular is a LEGO exclusive that has been notoriously difficult to keep in stock since the holidays, and it’s one of the few sets in the promotion that cannot be bought cheaper elsewhere.

The $190 droids you’re looking for — 2 sets, 2 minifigures

This combo definitely qualifies for the GWP, and while a bit of a pricier bundle, they’ll look amazing in your LEGO Star Wars displays. R2-D2 even includes the 25th anniversary Darth Malak minifigure.

The display trio — $160+ (emphasis on the “+”)

Ok. This trio is for those who are truly ready to open their wallets. But both the Venator and Acclamator are retiring in 2026, making this combination a smart long-term pick for anyone who collects the larger-scale Star Wars sets.

The Sets with Extra VIP Point Bonuses

Beyond the GWPs, LEGO is offering elevated Insiders point multipliers on a handful of sets during the promo window. In the US, the following three sets are earning 4x Insiders points, equivalent to 20% back on a future LEGO purchase:

Jabba’s Sail Barge stands as the best value play of the three. It’s a UCS set retiring at the end of 2026, and 4x points combined with the Darksaber GWP gets you one of the strongest deals the set is likely to ever see. The AT-ST is the least urgent of the group, since it has until the end of 2027, so there’s less pressure to act now.

Three additional sets are receiving a straight 20% discount during the promo period:

The Mandalorian Helmet is worth prioritizing among those three since it is also on the 2026 chopping block. Remember, though, that 18+ sets are excluded from double VIP points entirely.

The Big Ticket Question: Should You Buy the UCS Falcon Now?

UCS Millennium Falcon (75192): $849.99 (retiring end of 2026)

The Millennium Falcon has been in production since 2017 and is finally retiring at the end of 2026. At $849.99, the only added value during this promo is the Darksaber GWP, which resells for around $50, effectively bringing your real out-of-pocket closer to $800. That’s not a landmark deal, but it may be the best one left. The set will not earn double VIP points (you’ll still get 5525 LEGO Insiders Points), and there are no guarantees of a meaningful sale before it retires. Anyone sitting on the fence should weigh the risk seriously. Sets of this caliber can sell out well ahead of planned end-of-year discounts before.

Don’t Miss the New UCS N-1 Starfighter

The marquee new release dropping alongside the promotion is the 1,809-piece UCS N-1 Starfighter, built with special silver Drum Lacquered elements to recreate the ship as seen in The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian Season 3. LEGO Insiders members get early access starting May 1, opening to all buyers on May 4. Buyers during the promo window also receive a bonus Mandalorian and Grogu Display piece. Day-one purchases on UCS releases tend to offer the best combination of availability and bonus value. Future sales are possible, but never guaranteed.

Free In-Store Build Events

Finally, if you’re near a LEGO Store, free make-and-take build events are running May 2 through 4, featuring a 43-piece N-1 Starfighter with a small Grogu figure.

Barnes & Noble locations are also hosting Mandalorian and Grogu builds during the same period. New events are still being added, so it’s worth checking your local store’s website for the latest details.

Phew. That’s it for us… but there are endless combinations that LEGO Star Wars fans can piece together for themselves for Star Wars Day 2026. The full promotional details and qualifying set list for the US can be found at LEGO’s dedicated Star Wars Day page.