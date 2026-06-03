Mondo Reveals New Gargoyles Goliath Figure, And It Just May Be The Best One Yet (Exclusive)

Disney has no shortage of amazing animated shows in its catalog, but one of the more beloved projects in that catalog is the 1990s series Gargoyles. The show combined an intriguing premise with striking character designs and adult storytelling to create something rather timeless, and now Mondo is beginning its adaptation of that iconic series with a new Goliath figure, and we’ve got your exclusive first look and details right here.

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The Gargoyles Goliath figure is in 1/6 scale and stands 13 inches tall, while also boasting a 14-inch wingspan. As you can see in the images below, the likeness to the animated series is incredible, but it gets better, as not only will you get Goliath upon pre-order, but you’ll also get swappable folded wings and even an exclusive Bronx companion figure. You can pre-order the Gargoyles Goliath figure right here, and the MSRP is $350.

Everything You Get With The Gargoyles Goliath 1/6 Scale Figure

You’ll be able to create a host of different poses with the new Goliath figure thanks to the extensive articulation, but there are also a number of options with the other included accessories. You’ll have four different portraits to choose from with a range of expressions, including one with white eyes. There are also two different ways to display Goliath’s hair, and you’ll have Goliath’s Morningstar weapon as well.

There are also 4 pairs of hands, which will come in handy for not only the Morningstar but also the Phoenix Gate, the broken Phoenix Gate, and the Werewolves Book Goliath comes with. If you’re wondering about the wings, one set is extended while the other set features folded wings that hover down like a cape over Goliath’s arms.

Last but certainly not least is Bronx, and the sculpt is simply fantastic. Bronx is in full protector mode with white eyes and an attacking stance, and while he doesn’t feature any articulation, he is a perfect complement to Goliath on the shelf. You can find the team who created Mondo’s Goliath figure and everything included in the set below.

Artists

Concept Design – Alex Pelayre

Sculpt – Richard Force, Alex Brewer, Tommy Hodges

Paint – Mark Bristow and Scott Akers

Packaging Art – Danny Haas

Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson

Photography – Raul Barrero

Art Direction – Hector Arce

Product includes

Goliath Figure

Smirk Portrait

Scowl Portrait

Scream Portrait

Scream Portrait with White Eyes

x2 Swappable Hair Attachments – Relaxed, Flowing

Open Wings

x4 Pairs of Hands

Morningstar

Phoenix Gate

Broken Phoenix Gate

Werewolves Book

Figure Stand

Bronx Vinyl Companion Figure

Swappable Folded Wings

You can pre-order Mondo’s Gargoyles Goliath 1/6 Scale Figure right here.

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