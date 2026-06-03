Mondo Reveals New Gargoyles Goliath Figure, And It Just May Be The Best One Yet (Exclusive)

Disney has no shortage of amazing animated shows in its catalog, but one of the more beloved projects in that catalog is the 1990s series Gargoyles. The show combined an intriguing premise with striking character designs and adult storytelling to create something rather timeless, and now Mondo is beginning its adaptation of that iconic series with a new Goliath figure, and we’ve got your exclusive first look and details right here.
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The Gargoyles Goliath figure is in 1/6 scale and stands 13 inches tall, while also boasting a 14-inch wingspan. As you can see in the images below, the likeness to the animated series is incredible, but it gets better, as not only will you get Goliath upon pre-order, but you’ll also get swappable folded wings and even an exclusive Bronx companion figure. You can pre-order the Gargoyles Goliath figure right here, and the MSRP is $350.
Everything You Get With The Gargoyles Goliath 1/6 Scale Figure
You’ll be able to create a host of different poses with the new Goliath figure thanks to the extensive articulation, but there are also a number of options with the other included accessories. You’ll have four different portraits to choose from with a range of expressions, including one with white eyes. There are also two different ways to display Goliath’s hair, and you’ll have Goliath’s Morningstar weapon as well.
There are also 4 pairs of hands, which will come in handy for not only the Morningstar but also the Phoenix Gate, the broken Phoenix Gate, and the Werewolves Book Goliath comes with. If you’re wondering about the wings, one set is extended while the other set features folded wings that hover down like a cape over Goliath’s arms.
Last but certainly not least is Bronx, and the sculpt is simply fantastic. Bronx is in full protector mode with white eyes and an attacking stance, and while he doesn’t feature any articulation, he is a perfect complement to Goliath on the shelf. You can find the team who created Mondo’s Goliath figure and everything included in the set below.
Artists
- Concept Design – Alex Pelayre
- Sculpt – Richard Force, Alex Brewer, Tommy Hodges
- Paint – Mark Bristow and Scott Akers
- Packaging Art – Danny Haas
- Packaging Design – Jordan Christianson
- Photography – Raul Barrero
- Art Direction – Hector Arce
Product includes
- Goliath Figure
- Smirk Portrait
- Scowl Portrait
- Scream Portrait
- Scream Portrait with White Eyes
- x2 Swappable Hair Attachments – Relaxed, Flowing
- Open Wings
- x4 Pairs of Hands
- Morningstar
- Phoenix Gate
- Broken Phoenix Gate
- Werewolves Book
- Figure Stand
- Bronx Vinyl Companion Figure
- Swappable Folded Wings
You can pre-order Mondo’s Gargoyles Goliath 1/6 Scale Figure right here.
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