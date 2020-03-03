My Hero Academia, Naruto, and Dragon Ball Z Hi-Top Sneakers are Available Now

Anime fans have some fantastic new choices when it comes to footwear thanks to Hot Topic. They’ve recently released hi-top sneakers with official My Hero Academia, Naruto, and Dragon Ball Z designs. There are even slide sandal options if you’re looking for something a little cooler for the summer. Let’s break it down.

Without a doubt, our favorite design of the bunch is the My Hero Academia hi-top, which features a vibrant color scheme inspired by Deku’s costume. The My Hero Academia logo and Deku’s name are highlighted on the back. You can order a pair here in men’s sizes 6-12 for $44.90. The sneakers are also part of a buy 2, get 1 free sale that Hot Topic is currently running on My Hero Academia gear.

The slide sandal option is inspired by the U.A. High School gym uniform, and can be ordered here in sizes SM to XL for $24.90.

The Naruto Shippuden hi-top sneakers come in Naruto black and orange with the Konohagakure “Hidden Leaf Village” symbol on the outer side. On the back you’ll find a Naruto logo along with what might be a Naruto quote or character name in Japanese. You can order a pair here in sizes 6 to 12 for $31.92 (20% off).

The Naruto slides with the Akatsuki red clouds is our favorite of the sandal designs, and you can grab a pair here for $24.90.

Finally, we have Dragon Ball Z hi-top sneakers in a classic Goku blue and orange colorway. The shoes also include Goku’s kanji symbol embroidered on the outside. The sandals feature a similar design with Goku’s kanji symbol on the right and Master Roshi’s kanji on the left. You can order the sneakers here for $35.92 (20% off). The sandals are available here for $24.90.

