New Funko Soda: Naruto, TMNT, Disney, Sword Art Online and More

A new batch of Funko Soda figures in a can are up for pre-order, and the lineup includes super limited edition figures from Disney, Teen Titans, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sword Art Online, Naruto, and more.

Note that each limited edition can of Funko Soda contains a 4.25-inch vinyl figure, a POG-shaped collector card, and the chance at a super rare Chase figure (since there's no window on the can, you won't know if you have the Chase until you open it). A breakdown of the new figures can be found below complete with the edition size. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now. Sell outs will happen fast - especially on the rarest figures - so jump on them while you can. If you miss out, odds are Hot Topic will have them up for pre-order here in the coming days.

SODA: Sword Art Online - Kirito (12,000 units)

SODA: Naruto (12,500 units)

SODA: Disney- Maleficent (15,000 units)

SODA: TMNT- Casey Jones (10,000 units)

SODA: Monopoly- Mr. Monopoly (10,000 units)

SODA: Rat Fink- Neon Rat Fink (5000 units)

SODA: Teen Titans- Metal Beast Boy (10,000 units)

You can keep tabs on all of the biggest Funko Pop drops right here. Some recent headlines include:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.