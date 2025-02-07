New Transformers Pre-Orders: Hook & Long Haul, Age of the Primes Heatwave and Sky-Byte

Emerging from the Megacon 2025 event are three new pre-orders from Hasbro that fans should be pretty excited about. These releases include The Studio Series Commander Class Constructicons (Devastator) Hook & Long Haul 2-pack and the Age of the Primes Rescue Bot Heatwave and Sky-Bye Voyager Class figures. Details for these releases can be found below along with pre-order links.

Transformers Studio Series 86 Transformers: The Movie Constructicon Long Haul & Constructicon Hook / $89.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Bring the epic action of The Transformers: The Movie from the screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series 6 1/2-inch (16.5 cm) 2-pack that includes highly articulated Constructicon Long Haul and Constructicon Hook action figures! Convert the Constructicon Long Haul action figure from robot to dump truck mode in 19 steps. Convert the Constructicon Hook action figure from robot to crane mode in 17 steps. Combine with other Transformers Constructicon action figures to create the Devastator action figure!”

Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Sky-Byte / $34.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Sky-Byte action figure! This 7-inch Sky-Byte action figure converts between robot mode and shark mode in 28 steps. Includes 2 fin accessories and a blaster accessory that attaches to the figure.”

Transformers Age of the Primes Voyager Class Rescue Bot Heatwave / $34.99 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: “This 7-inch Rescue Bot Heatwave action figure converts between robot mode and fire truck mode in 29 steps. Includes Energon axe, heat blaster, and ladder accessories.”