LEGO SMART Play Star Wars Sets: Everything You Need to Know Before Pre-Ordering

LEGO just dropped eight Star Wars SMART Play sets available for pre-order now through LEGO’s official store, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. These interactive bricks respond to movement with sound effects and feedback. Moreover, you won’t need apps or screens to make them work. Instead, you get pure, enhanced playtime that bridges the gap between physical and digital without sacrificing imagination. If you’ve been waiting for your X-Wing to make authentic engine noises while you zoom it around your room, this is your moment. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know before these sets ship on 1st March.

How LEGO’s SMART Brick Technology Actually Works

The SMART Brick is a rechargeable 2×4 piece packed with sensors and speakers that detect motion, tilt, and nearby components. When you swoop an X-Wing through the air, it responds with engine sounds. Similarly, when you pull a firing lever, you’ll hear blaster effects. The technology makes your builds feel alive without requiring any external devices. Think of it as giving your LEGO sets a midi-chlorian boost to your regular Star Wars LEGO sets.

Furthermore, SMART Minifigures have embedded identifiers that the brick can recognize. For instance, if you place Luke in the cockpit instead of R2-D2, the brick knows the difference and changes its behavior accordingly. Additionally, SMART Tags are flat, printed tiles that tell the system what role each section plays. These tags represent fuel, repairs, weapons, or communications. When you swap a tag or combine it with an action, the brick triggers a different response. The technology uses RFID-style embedded tags and simple motion sensors built directly into the pieces. Therefore, you won’t need Bluetooth pairing, Wi-Fi connection, or SMARTphone apps. The system recognizes what’s happening and triggers responses directly from the model itself.

Three All-in-One Sets That Include the SMART Brick

You’ll need one of these to unlock the full SMART Play experience. Each All-in-One set comes with the rechargeable SMART Brick that powers the entire system.

Luke’s Red Five X-Wing costs $89.99 and serves as your gateway set. It includes everything you need to get started. Specifically, you get a rechargeable SMART Brick, two SMART Minifigures (Luke and R2-D2), and multiple SMART Tags. The brick snaps directly into the X-Wing’s structure and makes engine noise when you tilt the ship. Pull the firing lever, and you’ll hear blasts. This set also acts as the hub for other SMART Play Compatible sets. Once you own this, you can expand with cheaper sets that don’t include their own electronics.

Throne Room Duel & A-Wing is the most ambitious option at $159.99. Unlike the other sets, it comes with two SMART Bricks. This makes it the only set that can run multiple interactive elements simultaneously. One brick powers the Emperor’s throne room, where swiveling Palpatine’s chair or staging a lightsaber duel triggers sound effects and music. Meanwhile, the second brick lives in the A-Wing starfighter for motion-based audio feedback. Because each brick tracks minifigures and tags independently, you can juggle parallel play scenarios at the same time.

Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter offers a smaller entry point at $69.99. It includes a single SMART Brick and focuses primarily on vehicle play rather than scene-building. The brick handles motion sensing, sound playback, and character recognition in one compact package. Later, you can use this SMART Brick to power larger Compatible sets as your collection grows.

Five Compatible Sets That Extend Your SMART Play Universe

These sets don’t include a SMART Brick. Instead, they’re designed to work with the electronics from your All-in-One kit. Think of them as expansion packs that add new characters, vehicles, and interactive elements to your existing setup.

Millennium Falcon is the crown jewel of the Compatible lineup at $99.99. This 885-piece build ships with four SMART Minifigures including Luke, Han, Chewie, and C-3PO. Additionally, you get four SMART Tags that unlock different interactions. When paired with a SMART Brick, you can jump into lightspeed, shoot lasers from the stud shooters, play holochess, or practice lightsaber skills. Each action triggers contextual audio feedback that makes the Falcon feel authentic.

Mos Eisley Cantina brings Tatooine’s infamous tavern to life with 666 pieces for $79.99. It includes SMART Minifigures of Obi-Wan, Greedo, a Sandtrooper, and two band members. Furthermore, three SMART Tags enable Dewback sounds, karaoke effects, and drink mixing audio. Yes, it presumably plays that iconic cantina band song you’re already humming.

Yoda’s Hut and Jedi Training recreates Dagobah in 440 pieces for $69.99. You get two SMART Minifigures of Yoda and Luke, plus R2-D2. Additionally, two SMART Tags provide force training and cooking sounds when paired with a SMART Brick.

AT-ST Attack on Endor brickifies Return of the Jedi’s final battle in 347 pieces for $49.99. It includes Wicket the Ewok and SMART Tags that make the AT-ST walker and Speeder Bike builds play sounds.

Luke’s Landspeeder is the most affordable Compatible set at $39.99 with 215 pieces. It features a Luke Minifigure, a Jawa, and a Gonk Droid. When paired with a SMART Brick, it produces refueling and repairing sound effects.

Pre-Order the SMART Play LEGO Sets Right Away

All eight SMART Play Star Wars sets are available for pre-order now through LEGO’s official store, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. They’ll ship on 1st March. However, Best Buy has implemented a reservation system due to high demand. You’ll need to create an account and wait in a virtual queue to complete your purchase.

By the way, without a SMART Brick, these Compatible sets function as regular LEGO builds. Therefore, if you’re buying a Compatible set, make sure you also grab an All-in-One kit. Otherwise, you’ll miss out on all the interactive features that make these sets special. May your building be ever in your favor.