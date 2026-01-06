Deal Alert: Razer Viper V3 Pro Wireless Esports Mouse Is 31% Off Right Now

Calling all competitive gamers: this is not a drill.

Amazon has just cut the price of the Razer Viper V3 Pro Wireless Esports Gaming Mouse to $109.99, down from its usual $159.99 price tag. That’s a hefty 31% discount on one of Razer’s flagship competitive mice, and Amazon’s labeling it as “selling fast,” which really isn’t all that surprising given this deal.

The listing carries Amazon’s Choice status and includes free Prime delivery and returns, making this an absolute no-brainer if you’ve been eyeing a pro-grade mouse upgrade without emptying your wallet completely.

Why You Should Care About This Deal

Razer’s Viper line has consistently ranked among the most serious contenders for competitive play. The V3 Pro specifically sits at the premium end of the spectrum with its esports-focused design and cutting-edge tech. Getting this level of performance for just over $100 is relatively rare. Most mice with these specs typically hover closer to the $150 mark.

The Viper V3 Pro brings some serious firepower to your setup:

A ridiculously lightweight 54g symmetrical design that practically disappears in your hand during intense gaming sessions

The Focus Pro 35K Optical Sensor with 1-DPI adjustments for pixel-perfect precision

HyperSpeed Wireless with up to 8,000Hz HyperPolling (translation: practically zero input lag)

Gen-3 Optical Mouse Switches rated for 90 million clicks that eliminate debounce delay and double-clicking issues

Up to 95 hours of battery life at standard polling rates

What does all this mean for actual gameplay? In fast-paced shooters like Valorant or Apex Legends, you’re getting instantaneous response times, flick shots that feel telepathic, and tracking so consistent it’s almost unfair to your opponents.

Built for the Competitive Edge

This isn’t just marketing fluff, either. The Viper V3 Pro was literally developed with input from esports pros who make their living through split-second mouse movements. The sensor tracks accurately even on glass surfaces (though that’s not really a recommended setup), and the wireless performance is indistinguishable from wired..

The mouse boasts a 4.6 out of 5 rating from over 1,500 reviews, which speaks volumes in the notoriously picky gaming peripheral community. Scrolling through some of that feedback, you’ll find consistent praise for its responsiveness, featherlight feel, and impressive battery life. Some users mention quirks with battery reporting, but that’s more of a firmware issue rather than a hardware problem.

The Complete Package

For the discounted price, you’re getting the full premium experience: the mouse itself, the HyperPolling wireless dongle, a USB-A to USB-C cable for charging, grip tape for those sweaty-palm gaming sessions, and all the usual documentation. Nothing missing, no corners cut.If you’re serious about competitive gaming (especially with FPS titles) this is about as good as Amazon gaming mouse deals get right now. The Viper V3 Pro delivers pro-grade performance at a mid-range price point with this discount.