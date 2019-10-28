New Comic Con Marvel Legends Waves Include Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, and More

A ton of new Marvel Legends figures debuted at MCM London Comic Con and Paris Comic Con over the weekend, and many of those figures are now available to pre-order!

The Spider-Man wave (which includes pieces for a Demogoblin Build-A-Figure – pictured above) and the Fantastic Four wave (Super Skrull Build-A-Figure – pictured above) are listed below along with links where they can be viewed and pre-ordered individually. Full wave cases for collectors are also available.

Spider-Man Marvel Legends Wave:

Fantastic Four Marvel Legends Wave:

In addition to the Spider-Man and Fantastic Four waves, Hasbro also revealed a smattering of additional Marvel Legends figures slated for release next year. These figures include the Strong Guy Build-A-Figure from the upcoming Deadpool wave (Fall 2020), a Spymaster figure, and a Winter Soldier figure (Spring 2020). When those figures arrive, you’ll be able to find them here.

Finally, Hasbro also launched several new The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian at MCM London Comic Con and Paris Comic Con. Details about those releases are available here.

