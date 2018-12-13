Spider-Man Marvel Legends Stilt-Man BAF Wave is Here With Frog-Man and Spider-Verse Figures

Hasbro's latest Marvel Legends Build-A-Figure (BAF) wave has been unveiled, and it's super fun. The lineup includes Peter B. Parker, Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Prowler from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse film along with comics-inspired Frog-Man and a Red Hand Ninja.

As noted, this is a BAF series, with each 6-inchfigure including a piece that can be assembled to form Marvel's Stilt-Man (aka Wilbur Day) - a Daredevil villain that wears a suit of armor that features telescopic legs. Historically, Stilt-Man has been an amusing C list character, which makes the focus on him for this wave even better. As you'll see in the gallery below, it seems as though you can extend the legs and put together a Hand Ninja army at the same time.

Speaking of delightfully absurd Marvel characters, the Frog-Man figure is the other big standout in this wave. The alter-ego of Eugene Patilio, Frog-Man's only superpower is a suit developed by his father Vincent Patilio (aka Leap-Frog) that features springs for ultra-high jumps.

Pre-order links and accessory info for each of the figures in the Marvel Legends Stilt-Man BAF wave can be found below. Images are available in the gallery.

Note that Hasbro's Stilt-Man BAF wave was released alongside a new comic book-inspired deluxe Thanos figure that comes with an alternate King Thanos head and alternate Infinity Gauntlet hands with a "snap" version. Details about that figure can be found here.

