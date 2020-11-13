New Marvel Legends The Infinity Gauntlet Thanos Figure is Live

The Spider-Man Stilt-Man Build-A-Figure wave isn't the only big Marvel Legends release that Hasbro had in store for us today. They've also unveiled a spectacular classic Thanos figure that includes an alternate King Thanos head and alternate Infinity Gauntlet hands - one of which is a "snap" version.

The 6-inch Thanos figure is inspired by the iconic 1991 The Infinity Gauntlet comic book storyline written by Jim Starlin with art by George Pérez and Ron Lim. Naturally, this series (and its sequels) served as the inspiration for the blockbuster films in the MCU.

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Thanos action figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $29.99. Details about the six additional Marvel Legends figures in the Stilt-Man BAF wave can be found here.

In other Marvel Legends news, for Marvel Monday this month, Hasbro released a retro figure based Daily Bugle editor-in-chief J. Jonah Jameson. It features a classic comic book look, swappable hands, and two copies of the the Daily Bugle (one that's rolled up and another opened with a "Spider-Sham" headline), and a vintage Toy Biz-style cardback.

Note that one of J. Jonah Jameson's swappable hands can be used to point at the headline or at anyone that he's currently yelling at. We would have loved to see a J.K. Simmons swappable head on this figure but, alas, we can't have it all. Maybe they'll make a separate J.K. Simmons version so that they can point and yell at each other in a Spider-Man impostor meme-type scenario.

Pre-orders for the J. Jonah Jameson Retro Marvel Legends figure are live here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99.

