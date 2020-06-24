Star Trek: Icon Heroes Releasing a Comic-Con Exclusive Face-Palm Riker Bust

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 was cancelled this year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but the exclusives that were earmarked for the show are starting to make their way online. One of those exclusives is the Star Trek: The Next Generation Riker Facepalm Bust, a follow-up to Icon Heroes’ previously-announced Picard Facepalm Bust and a recreation of one of the beloved series’ most meme-able moments. The “mini bust paperweight” retails for $90 from Icon Heroes, and will be available on July 22 (that’s when the convention would otherwise have been taking place). You can check out the details below.

The Riker facepalm takes place in the episode “A Matter of Perspective,” after Riker is accused of murdering a scientist. Interestingly enough, the Picard facepalm that serves as a companion to this image didn’t take place in “A Matter of Perspective” but rather comes from the episode “Deja Q.” That means anytime you see that “double facepalm” meme, it’s photoshopped together from two episodes.

Star Trek isn’t the first property to embrace its meme status: last year, Nickelodeon turned popular SpongeBob SquarePants memes into an amazing line of toys.

Here’s how to order one, and you can see the specs (and a photo of the bust) below.

Star Trek The Next Generation Commander Riker Facepalm Mini Bust Paperweight – SDCC Exclusive

$90.00

Available July 22.

Every captain needs a loyal Number Two. Following our previously announced SDCC Exclusive Captain Picard Facepalm Mini Bust Paperweight comes our SDCC Exclusive Commander Riker, available for order now!

Icon Heroes presents our SDCC Exclusive Commander William Riker Facepalm Mini Bust Paperweight! 2020 has been a frustrating year for many people, and you can express that frustration with this Commander Riker collectible executing the hilariously famous facepalm maneuver. This 7.9 inch mini bust paperweight is limited to just 1701 pieces, features a painted Starfleet insignia on the base, is made of polystone, hand painted, individually numbered, and includes a Certificate of Authenticity.

Limited Edition of 1701.

UPC: 793573700797

Material: Polystone

Dimension: 7.9″ H

Approx. Weight: 2.6 lbs

Note that the edition is limited to 1701 pieces, and the busts are individually numbered with a certificate of authenticity. Additional SDCC 2020 exclusives are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth. At the time of writing the collection includes an Iron Giant deluxe action figure and a burning Godzilla statue. Expect more exclusives to turn up in that link in the coming days and weeks.

