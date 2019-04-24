Nickelodeon Turned SpongeBob Memes Into the Greatest Toys Ever Made

It’s official. Nickelodeon’s new SpongeBob SquarePants meme figures are the greatest toys ever made. Or, if you prefer, SpoNgEboB MEme FigUReS ArE tHe GrEaTeSt ToYs EvEr MaDe.

The aptly titled SpongeBob SquarePants Masterpiece Memes collection of 8-inch figures includes the following characters: Mocking SpongeBob, Surprised Patrick, Handsome Squidward (with open and closed eye versions), Imaginaaation SpongeBob, and SpongeGar. You can order them right here on Amazon, though they are all in backorder at the time of writing – except Mocking SpongeBob, which is completely sold out. Keep tabs on this link for a restock.

Inside this Amazon SpongeBob SquarePants link, you’ll also find a new collection of giant inflatable SpongeBob Spongeheads wearables that have a magical combination of ridiculousness and affordability that are sure to make them popular. The collection includes Doe Eye SpongeBob, SpongeBob With Glasses, Patrick, Plankton, and Squidward.

On a related note, Funko unveiled some new SpongeBob SquarePants Pop figures at London Toy Fair earlier this year, and they will be shipping very soon. The wave includes an Imaginaaation SpongeBob figure, so it would seem that Funko was on the cusp of meme figure collection greatness but got beat to the punch.

The rest of the new SpongeBob SquarePants Funko Pop releases includes a hammer-wielding Patrick and a ballerina Squidward. You can pre-order them all right here with shipping slated for June. Inside that link you’ll also find a Pineapple Pop Movie Moments figure and a new lineup of SpongeBob SquarePants pen toppers. The official description for the wave reads:

“Are ‘ya ready, kids? Aye, aye captain! … Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob SquarePants!” Patrick might not always be the brightest bulb in the fish tank but you’ll never find a more loyal or warm-hearted friend. This Pop! Patrick wearing his classic board shorts is wielding a hammer and is sporting some unusual headgear. The normally surly Squidward Tentacles leaps and prances with joy as a Pop! ballerina. And Pop! SpongeBob has manifested a rainbow, surprising absolutely no one ​given his cheerful disposition.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for SpongeBob in a band outfit at Hot Topic, and a 10-inch SpongeBob at Target in the May/June timeframe.

