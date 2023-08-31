The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes Gets New Threezero Figure

Season 7 of The Walking Dead was all-out war between Rick's survivors and Negan's Saviors — but it's playtime for collectors. Threezero has opened pre-orders for the latest addition to its lifelike 1/6th scale toyline: The Walking Dead 1/6 Rick Grimes (Season 7). Measuring 12 inches tall, the collectible action figure features the highly-detailed likeness of actor Andrew Lincoln as he appears in the seventh season of the AMC zombie drama and comes with multiple accessories. Included are Rick's Colt Python revolver and assault rifle, plus the hatchet that played a big part in the shocking season 7 premiere.

Pre-orders are now live at Entertainment Earth and the Threezero website for $179.99. See the official description and gallery below.

The 1/6 Rick Grimes (Season 7) collectible action figure stands approximately 30.5cm (12") tall and features multiple points of articulation and a realistic lifelike head sculpt. The craftsmanship perfectly captures the character's expression from a prolonged period of war as depicted in the seventh season of The Walking Dead. The hair is carefully designed with layers of gray and white paint effects to depict Rick's aged appearance, and the figure's fabric dark gray long-sleeved shirt and black pants are weathered to add to the post-apocalyptic look. Loaded with accessories, Rick's belt is cleverly designed to contain hidden pouches, with a high-quality black PVC leather belt featuring a gun holster on the right hip and an axe holster on the left. Additionally, the significant silver wristwatch intricately designed with very fine details. The figure includes an assault rifle with detailed paint effects, complete with a retractable fabric strap, as well as realistically replicated pistol and axe. 1/6 Rick Grimes comes with four pairs of interchangeable hands, including relaxed hands, firearm hands, axe-wielding hands, and fists. Place the figure alongside other The Walking Dead 1/6 scale collectible figures to showcase classic scenes from the show and complete your collection of favorite survivors.

Featuring a posable body with 23 points of articulation, the figure comes complete with axe (1), axe holster (1), pistol (1) and pistol holster (1), assault rifle with carrying strap (1), pair of relaxed hands (1), pair of fists (1), pair of firearm hands (1), and pair of gripped hands for wielding the axe (1).



This is the third Rick Grimes Threezero figure after his season 1 and season 5 looks, joining a toyline that includes Daryl Dixon, Michonne and her walker pets, Carol, Morgan Jones, Glenn, Maggie, Negan, King Ezekiel, Merle, the Governor, and Carl Grimes.

Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) will return in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, set to premiere in 2024 on AMC and AMC+.