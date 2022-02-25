New Voltron Figure From ThreeZero Splits Into Five Lions

ThreeZero has unveiled their ROBO-DOU Voltron figure, which is based on the classic ’80s Voltron: Defender of the Universe anime series, and it is spectacular. It features a die-cast frame, five convertible lions, an insane 124 points of articulation (total with lions), and loads of accessories. It reminds us of the Voltron Carbotix Series figure that launched from Blitzway last year, but ThreeZero’s version is a whopping $400 cheaper and can still go head-to-head with it in the feature department.

Indeed, the Voltron Voltron 5Pro Studio CARBOTIX Series figure retails for $699.99 (Entertainment Earth) while the ThreeZero Voltron: Defender of the Universe Voltron Robo-DOU figure is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $299.99 with free US shipping and a release date set for October (you won’t be charged until it ships). A full breakdown of the features and accessories can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Features:

Approximately 27cm (~10.6″) tall

Fully-articulated figure with 124 points of articulation (Black Lion: 34 points of articulation, Red Lion: 25 points of articulation, Green Lion: 25 points of articulation, Yellow Lion: 20 points of articulation, Blue Lion: 20 points of articulation)

Die-cast metal parts

Five separate Lion mecha combine to form Voltron

Rolling cutter on legs

Voltron mode weapons:

Blazing Sword

Spinning Laser Blade with Handle

Black Lion weapons:

Mouth Blade

Rotary Cannons

Red Lion weapons:

Mouth Blade

Plasma Flash Cannon

Lava Cannon

Green Lion weapons:

Mouth Blade

Laser Cannon

Shooting Star

Yellow Lion weapons:

Mouth Blade

Dual Shoulder Blockbuster Turrets

Radial Shotgun Blaster

Blue Lion weapons: