Transformers MDLX Starscream Figure Unleashed By Threezero

Threezero's Transformers DLX and MDLX figures are known for packing tons of high-end detail and articulation into every release, and the MDLX Starscream figure is no exception. The figure stands just under 8-inches tall and features threezero's die-cast zinc alloy and engineering-grade plastics frame system, 50 points of articulation (it does not transform), 2 interchangeable faces, a detachable back wing system, 2 detachable null-ray cannons, 2 detachable original design blades, and 4 pairs of interchangeable hands. Here's the complete list of what's in the box:

Two (2) interchangeable faces

One (1) standard face

One (1) creepy face

One (1) detachable back wing system

Two (2) detachable null-ray cannons

Two (2) detachable blades

Four (4) pairs of interchangeable hands: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of posed hands One (1) pair of hands for holding null-ray cannons One (1) pair of hands for holding blades



If you're unfamiliar, threezero's MDLX line is smaller and more affordable than their popular DLX figures, and feature designs that are inspired by the '80s Transformers cartoon. Pre-orders for the MDLX Starscream figure are expected to be available tonight, May 16th at 5pm PT / 8pm ET here at Entertainment Earth with free US shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Note that the aircraft back wing system on the MDLX Starscream figure can be used on the back of the MDLX Optimus Prime, which you can also find here at Entertainment Earth for $79.99. Longtime fans might recognize that doing so would allow you to recreate the scene from the cartoon where Starscream pretends to be Optimus Prime.

