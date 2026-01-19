Where to Buy Recently Retired LEGO ‘Harry Potter’ Sets

After December 2025’s retirement wave, a bunch of LEGO Harry Potter sets quietly slipped into that tricky zone where stock gets thin, and prices start doing their own dark magic. The best moment to buy is usually right before retirement, but the good news is that several sets are still sitting at or below MSRP at Amazon and Barnes and Noble as of January 16, 2026. Even better, a few pieces from the sprawling Hogwarts Castle build are included, so collectors chasing the full display can still patch holes in the lineup without paying reseller tax or visiting Gringotts. Think of this as the last train out of Hogsmeade, minus the drama, and with way more bubble wrap.

Recently Retired LEGO Harry Potter Sets Still in Stock at Amazon and Barnes and Noble

These picks are retired as of December 2025, but they are still available from major retailers at regular prices right now. Barnes and Noble has the widest selection, while Amazon is the easier stop for several of the smaller sets. The smart move is grabbing the castle modules and the harder-to-find listings first, then circling back for the quick wins.

Amazon Deals on Retired LEGO Harry Potter Sets

Amazon is the better bet for a handful of the smaller retired sets, and it is also where the only listed discount in this roundup shows up on Buckbeak. If the goal is quick gifting, a desk display, or snagging a couple of builds without committing to a huge shelf takeover, these listings are the cleanest place to start. The standout is Buckbeak the Hippogriff at $51.99 with 13% savings, while the rest land at straightforward MSRP-like pricing that will not feel fun once resellers start treating them like Horcruxes.

Sets to grab on Amazon

Barnes and Noble Has the Most Retired LEGO Harry Potter Sets Right Now

Barnes and Noble is doing the surprising hero move here, with the deepest stock of retired sets at regular prices. The biggest callout is Hogwarts Express & Hogsmeade Station at $129.99, which shows up here when it is not listed elsewhere in this roundup. If the plan is to complete chunks of the Hogwarts ecosystem or hunt down sets that vanish first after retirement, this is the retailer with the most doors still open. It is the kind of lineup that makes a collector’s shelf feel like it just got an expansion pack.

Sets to grab at Barnes and Noble

Retired Hogwarts Castle Sets to Grab Before Resellers Take Over

The Hogwarts Castle modules are the real urgency play because they are designed to slot into a larger display build, and missing one can make the whole setup feel unfinished. Four retired castle-themed sets are part of this last-chance window, including Owlery, Boathouse, Potions Class, and Dueling Club. For anyone building the massive Hogwarts Castle experience, these are the pieces worth prioritizing first while they are still sitting at major retailers, because castle modules are exactly the kind of thing that gets scooped up and relisted fast.

Retired Hogwarts Castle sets in this roundup

Grab the Retired LEGO Harry Potter Sets that are Still Available Right Now

This is the sweet spot where retirement is official, but the real scarcity surge has not fully hit yet. Start with the Hogwarts Castle modules and the Hogwarts Express listing while they are still available at major retailers, then round out the collection with Dobby, Buckbeak, and Aragog for smaller wins that still feel special on display. Once these slip out of regular stock, the next stop is usually reseller pricing, and that is a spell nobody needs cast on their wallet.

