Harry Potter 2026 LEGO Sets Announced, Including Collector’s Edition Sorcerer’s Stone Set

Looking for the next train to Hogwarts? How about an Enchanted Flying Ford Anglia instead? It just might be a bit of a bumpy ride! LEGO has just announced the very first Harry Potter sets for 2026, and the collection is headlined by the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Collector’s Edition Set (76466), which is available to pre-order now here at the LEGO Shop for $169.99 with a release date set for January 1st.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Sorcerer’s Stone set comes in at 1,571 pieces, and showcases iconic moments from the first film. Hedwig sits atop a pile of books and Harry’s suitcase, labeled perfectly with his initials, while a few mini-figures of Harry, Ron, and Hermione take us back to the deadly chess game that has now become synonymous with their first adventure. The Collector’s Edition set is definitely the crown jewel of the first wave, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t other awesome sets included. Look out for the Cornish Pixie, a devilish little guy that makes an appearance in the second film, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The Hogwarts Castle: Hospital Wing set also brings us back to the second movie and the hospital room that both Harry and Hermione find themselves in.

The latest drop brings us back to the first few movies of the franchise, making them a nostalgia trip for fans. Read below for details and photos of each set, as well as individual links for purchasing, or head here to see the entire collection at LEGO.com.

LEGO Harry Potter Sorcerer’s Stone – Collectors’ Edition (76466) – 1,571 pieces / $169.99 / Pre-order Now at the LEGO Store / Estimated Delivery: January 1 – A love letter to the first movie, this set has everything you want to remember from the first film, from Hedwig to the magic chess board to the chocolate frog. For avid fans, this set will fill the need for an all-encompassing Sorcerer’s Stone / Philosopher’s Stone set.

Hagrid & Harry’s Privet Drive Escape (76459) – 124 pieces / $19.99 / Available at the LEGO Store on January 1 – Flashing us forward to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the new set includes 4 mini-figures: Hagrid, Harry, and two death eaters. Hagrid’s motorcycle and the lamp post that sits in front of the home are both buildable.

Hogwarts Castle: Sorting Hat Ceremony (76460) – 124 pieces / $14.99 / Available at the LEGO Store on January 1 – From Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone comes this new set that LEGO-fies the moment where Harry, Ron, and Hermione go through their house sorting. The set includes a sorting hat house spinner, the sand counters for the house points, and Professor McGonagall, Harry, Hermione, and Ron mini-figures, as well as Professor McGonagall’s patronus, the housecat.

Cornish Pixie (76461) – 320 pieces / $29.99 / Available at the LEGO Store on January 1 – The little Pixie that terrifies the second years in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, this Cornish Pixie is a great middle-difficulty set that brings magic and Hogwarts to those looking for an easier build.

Hogwarts Castle: Hospital Wing (76463) – 907 pieces / $99.99 / Available at the LEGO Store on January 1 – The Hospital Wing that both Harry and Hermione had to stay in, this LEGO set is the second most expensive one announced today. It includes an exterior view and interior view of the wing as well as multiple mini-figures so you can completely act out the scenes straight from the movie.

Cauldron: Secret Potions Classroom (76464) – 652 pieces / $59.99 / Available at the LEGO Store on January 1 – A creative creation from the LEGO team, this buildable cauldron opens up to reveal a secret Potions Classroom, where Hermione and Professor Snape can practice all their dastardly potion brewing.

Luna Lovegood’s House (76467) – 764 pieces / $89.99 / Available at the LEGO Store on January 1 – Seen for the first time in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Luna Lovegood’s home is brought to life with all the same off-balance charm it had in the film. The set includes Luna Lovegood, Xenophilius Lovegood, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and a Death Eater, each with a wand, plus the collectible Hare Patronus.

Enchanted Flying Ford Anglia (76470) – 868 pieces / $79.99 / Available at the LEGO Store on January 1 – Relive the terrifying flight to Hogwarts in the Weasley’s Ford Anglia! This buildable car set includes Harry, Ron, and Hedwig mini-figures, all holding their breath through the harrowing flight.



Want to stay up to date with the latest LEGO collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!