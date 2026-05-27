Adorable New Monster’s Inc. Special Edition Funko Pop Includes a Hilarious Chase Variant

One of Monster’s Inc.’s best moments has now been immortalized as a wonderful new Special Edition Funko Pop. Mike and Sulley’s little girl, Boo, has to be brave when she, Mike, and Sulley are all running to her door to get her home, when they’re stopped by Randall, Mike’s work bully. Boo handles him easily though, jumping onto his back and hitting him with a baseball bat, igniting his chameleon abilities in hilarious ways.

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It’s this moment that’s been created into a Special Edition Funko Pop, with one of his crazier, brick-inspired looks captured as a Chase Variant.

For $14.99, this Pop is a great addition to any Pixar collection. I’m quite biased towards any Funko Pop that breaks the mold, so this one’s action-packed and emotion-filled scene really appeals to me! And with an estimated arrival date set for July of this year, the wait won’t be too long either. Head to Entertainment Earth here to pre-order it, and make sure you get yours! Here’s hoping it’s a Chase.

Monster’s Inc. is actually one of my favorite Disney Pixar films, and I think a lot of 90s babies would feel the same. The Pixar sci-fi world was at once scary and different while also completely familiar, complete with goofy monsters too.

The monster’s lives are filled with human concepts like sushi dates, jobs everyone hates, bullying, and yet, one of the main characters, Mike Wazowski, still had the most human feeling of all: the desire to be liked and loved. And who is able to teach these monsters love? Why, just their human adopted daughter, Boo, the young girl who followed them back through the scare door. Boo is one of the best (and cutest) parts of the movie.

Mike Wazowski and his best friend James P. Sullivan aka “Sulley” are almost like a gay dad couple as they argue how to best handle the situation and the girl. The movie is one of the best examples of Pixar’s abilities: to create an entertaining, other-worldly story that still hits close to home. You know what? I think it’s time for a re-watch.

Other In-Stock Disney Funko Pops

Entertainment Earth has a ton of available, in-stock Disney Funko Pops that can be shipped out and on your doorstep within a couple of days as well. Everything that’s available can be seen right here, but there are definitely some stand outs, especially for deep Disney fans.

Milo and Kida from Atlantis: The Lost Empire are both available and in-stock, and I know that movie has a big online fandom. I’m also incredibly partial to these two The Lion King Simba Pops, although I do have to wonder why they always make merch for baby Simba and not grown-up successful King Simba. Might have to let Funko know that’s what we The Lion King fans want!

Lastly, there’s still a bunch available for Zootopia 2, and like I said these are in-stock now so they should arrive quickly. Always check out the in-stock offerings if you want something ASAP.

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