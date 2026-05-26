These Are All the Roblox Toys You Can Still Buy in 2026

Roblox toys showed up in 2017 out of a deal between Roblox Corporation and Jazwares, turning fan-favorite in-game characters into something you could actually hold. The hook was simple: every figure came with a scratch-off code to redeem an exclusive virtual item, so buying a toy meant getting something in-game too. Over six years, that concept snowballed into a line of over a thousand figures across dozens of series.

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Jazwares’ license ran out in early 2023, and new production stopped with it. But there’s still plenty of stock floating around at major retailers like Amazon and through resellers.

If you’re chasing a specific character or just want to find a good gift for a Roblox-obsessed kid, here’s a breakdown of what’s still out there:

Rthro Figures

Rthro Figures landed in January 2020 and immediately stood out from everything that came before. Where the older toys leaned into Roblox’s chunky, boxy R6 look, Rthro figures went a different direction, with longer limbs, more realistic proportions, and noticeably sharper detail on the sculpting, outfits, and accessories. They’re based on Roblox’s Rthro avatar system, which was itself a shift toward a more humanoid character style on the platform. Here’s the Rthro Figure you can buy on Amazon.

Mystery Figures

Mystery Figures are the blind-box side of the Roblox toy world, and if we’re being frank, it’s the category that drove the most collector obsession. Each sealed cube holds one of 24 possible characters from that series, packed in with accessories, a checklist, and a virtual item code. Of course, you don’t find out who you got until it’s open, which is either fun or maddening depending on how your luck runs. Here are the Mystery Figures you can buy on Amazon.

Core Figures

Core Figures are the straightforward option. You pick the character you want, you buy it, you get it, no mystery, no gambling. Each pack comes with one named figurine, matching accessories, a collector’s guide, and a virtual item code. They cover a huge range of Roblox games and characters, and for anyone who has a specific figure in mind, this is where to look first. Here are the Core Figures you can buy on Amazon.

Desktop Series

Rather than just selling a figure, each Desktop Series set is built around a scene, a small slice of a Roblox game recreated in miniature. You get the character, themed props, and environmental pieces meant to sit together on a desk or shelf. It’s a different kind of product than the rest of the line, aimed more at display than play, and the results tend to look a lot more interesting sitting out in a room. Here are the Desktop Series Figures you can buy on Amazon.

Vehicles

The vehicle sets are the big-ticket items in the Roblox toy range. Each one pairs a game-accurate vehicle with one or two figures and a full spread of accessories. Most of them draw from Roblox’s most popular action and driving games, and the level of detail is a step up from what you get in a standard figure pack. If you want something that makes an impression on a shelf or under a Christmas tree, this category delivers. Here are the Vehichle Figures you can buy on Amazon.

4-Pack Figure Assortments

The 4-Packs bundle four figures together, usually tied to a shared game, setting, or rivalry. Each figure still comes with its own accessories and virtual item code, so you’re getting four separate codes in one box. They’re the best value in the line if you’re building a collection or want to give a gift that feels genuinely substantial rather than a single small figure in a box. Here are the 4 Figure Assortments you can buy on Amazon.

Game Packs

Game Packs are the two-figure option sitting between a Core Figure and a full Playset. Each one pulls two characters from the same Roblox game, bundles them with coordinating accessories, and throws in a collector’s checklist and virtual item code. You’re getting two characters who share a context, whether that’s rivals, teammates, or just two residents of the same in-game world. Here are the Game Packs you can buy on Amazon.

Playsets

Playsets are the most ambitious things Jazwares has made under the Roblox banner. Where other formats give you a figure or two with some accessories, a Playset gives you a full scene with multiple characters, interactive props, environmental pieces, and enough stuff actually to play with rather than just display. Here’s the Playset you can buy on Amazon.

Roblox Action Collection – Operation TNT Playset | $88.92

The Roblox toy line may no longer be in production, but there’s still plenty worth buying. Whether you’re filling gaps in a collection, hunting a specific character, or just grabbing something for a fan of the games. Stock won’t last forever, so if something catches your eye, it’s worth picking up sooner rather than later.