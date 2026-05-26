These Are All the Roblox Toys You Can Still Buy in 2026

Roblox toys showed up in 2017 out of a deal between Roblox Corporation and Jazwares, turning fan-favorite in-game characters into something you could actually hold. The hook was simple: every figure came with a scratch-off code to redeem an exclusive virtual item, so buying a toy meant getting something in-game too. Over six years, that concept snowballed into a line of over a thousand figures across dozens of series.
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Jazwares’ license ran out in early 2023, and new production stopped with it. But there’s still plenty of stock floating around at major retailers like Amazon and through resellers.
If you’re chasing a specific character or just want to find a good gift for a Roblox-obsessed kid, here’s a breakdown of what’s still out there:
Rthro Figures
Rthro Figures landed in January 2020 and immediately stood out from everything that came before. Where the older toys leaned into Roblox’s chunky, boxy R6 look, Rthro figures went a different direction, with longer limbs, more realistic proportions, and noticeably sharper detail on the sculpting, outfits, and accessories. They’re based on Roblox’s Rthro avatar system, which was itself a shift toward a more humanoid character style on the platform. Here’s the Rthro Figure you can buy on Amazon.
Mystery Figures
Mystery Figures are the blind-box side of the Roblox toy world, and if we’re being frank, it’s the category that drove the most collector obsession. Each sealed cube holds one of 24 possible characters from that series, packed in with accessories, a checklist, and a virtual item code. Of course, you don’t find out who you got until it’s open, which is either fun or maddening depending on how your luck runs. Here are the Mystery Figures you can buy on Amazon.
- Roblox Action Collection – Series 7 Mystery Figure 1 -Pack | $24.99
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Series 6 Mystery Figure 6-Pack | $79.99
Core Figures
Core Figures are the straightforward option. You pick the character you want, you buy it, you get it, no mystery, no gambling. Each pack comes with one named figurine, matching accessories, a collector’s guide, and a virtual item code. They cover a huge range of Roblox games and characters, and for anyone who has a specific figure in mind, this is where to look first. Here are the Core Figures you can buy on Amazon.
- Roblox Action Collection – Lord Umberhallow Figure Pack | $149.99
- Roblox Action Collection – Mr. Bling Bling Figure Pack | $114.99
- Roblox Action Collection – Queen of the TreeLands Figure Pack | $21.99
- Roblox Action Collection – Anubis + Sun Slayer Two Figure Bundle | $88.99
- Roblox Action Collection – Archmage Arms Dealer + Flame Guard General Two Figure Bundle | $84.99
- Roblox Action Collection – Monster Islands: Malgorok’Zyth + Fantastic Frontier: Croc Two Figure Bundle | $99.99
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Bootleg Buccaneers: Fisherman Joe + Bittersweet: Ruby Wake Two Figure Bundle | $59.95
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Queen Mab of the Fae + Richard, Redcliff King Two Figure Bundle | $84.99
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Neverland Lagoon: Crown Collector + Royale High School: Enchantress Two Figure Bundle | $19.99
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Frost Empress + Fallen Artemis Two Figure Bundle | $149.99
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Design It: Teiyia + Skating Rink Two Figure Bundle | $59.99
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Vorlias + Bride Two Figure Bundle | $149.99
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Wild Starr + Roblox High School: Spring Break Two Figure Bundle | $69.99
Desktop Series
Rather than just selling a figure, each Desktop Series set is built around a scene, a small slice of a Roblox game recreated in miniature. You get the character, themed props, and environmental pieces meant to sit together on a desk or shelf. It’s a different kind of product than the rest of the line, aimed more at display than play, and the results tend to look a lot more interesting sitting out in a room. Here are the Desktop Series Figures you can buy on Amazon.
- Roblox Desktop Series Collection – Phantom Forces: Tactical Genius | $29.99
- Roblox Desktop Series Collection – Royale High: Baking Class Breakdown | $33.99
Vehicles
The vehicle sets are the big-ticket items in the Roblox toy range. Each one pairs a game-accurate vehicle with one or two figures and a full spread of accessories. Most of them draw from Roblox’s most popular action and driving games, and the level of detail is a step up from what you get in a standard figure pack. If you want something that makes an impression on a shelf or under a Christmas tree, this category delivers. Here are the Vehichle Figures you can buy on Amazon.
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Sharkbite: Duck Boat Vehicle | $89.99
- Roblox Action Collection – The Abominator Vehicle | $69
4-Pack Figure Assortments
The 4-Packs bundle four figures together, usually tied to a shared game, setting, or rivalry. Each figure still comes with its own accessories and virtual item code, so you’re getting four separate codes in one box. They’re the best value in the line if you’re building a collection or want to give a gift that feels genuinely substantial rather than a single small figure in a box. Here are the 4 Figure Assortments you can buy on Amazon.
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Vesteria: Dark Forest Four Figure Pack | $59
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Mischief Night Four Figure Pack | $114.99
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Build a Billionaire Heiress Four Figure Pack | $59.99
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Neverland Lagoon Four Figure Pack | $49.99
- Roblox Action Collection – Star Commandos Four Figure Pack | $59.90
- Roblox Action Collection – Punk Rockers Four Figure Pack | $74.99
- Roblox Action Collection – Pirate Showdown Four Figure Pack | $99.99
- Roblox Action Collection – Days of Knight Four Figure Pack | $85
Game Packs
Game Packs are the two-figure option sitting between a Core Figure and a full Playset. Each one pulls two characters from the same Roblox game, bundles them with coordinating accessories, and throws in a collector’s checklist and virtual item code. You’re getting two characters who share a context, whether that’s rivals, teammates, or just two residents of the same in-game world. Here are the Game Packs you can buy on Amazon.
- Roblox Action Figures – A Pirate’s Tale: Shark People Game Pack with 2 Figures and Accessories | $49
- Roblox Action Collection – Phantom Forces Game Pack | $69.99
- Roblox Action Collection – Murder Mystery 2 Game Pack | $39.99
- Roblox Action Collection – Mad Studio Mad Pack Game Pack | $69.99
- Roblox Action Collection – Roblox High School Game Pack | $79.99
- Roblox Action Collection – Prison Life Game Pack | $72.17
- Roblox Action Collection – Tower of Hell: Chromatic Climb Game Pack | $78.89
- Roblox Action Collection – Legendary: Gatekeeper’s Attack Game Pack | $38.99
- Roblox Action Collection – Cannoneers: Battle for Jolly Island Game Pack | $39.99
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Robeats Game Pack | $34.99
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Freeze Tag Game-Pack | $36.89
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Egg Hunt: The Great Yolktales Game-Pack | $39.99
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Pet Simulator Game-Pack | $99.99
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Club Boates Game Pack | $99.99
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – The Plaza Jetskiers Game Pack | $99.90
- Roblox Celebrity Collection – Kingdom Simulator: Thunder Saint & Sword Saint Game-Pack | $79.99
Playsets
Playsets are the most ambitious things Jazwares has made under the Roblox banner. Where other formats give you a figure or two with some accessories, a Playset gives you a full scene with multiple characters, interactive props, environmental pieces, and enough stuff actually to play with rather than just display. Here’s the Playset you can buy on Amazon.
- Roblox Action Collection – Operation TNT Playset | $88.92
The Roblox toy line may no longer be in production, but there’s still plenty worth buying. Whether you’re filling gaps in a collection, hunting a specific character, or just grabbing something for a fan of the games. Stock won’t last forever, so if something catches your eye, it’s worth picking up sooner rather than later.