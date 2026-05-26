This New DC Super Powers Set Feels Like Stepping Into a 1980s Toy Aisle

Originally launched by Kenner over 40 years ago, DC Super Powers is one of the most beloved and iconic lines in all of toy history. Now Entertainment Earth and McFarlane Toys have come together to resurrect this classic series with an all-new exclusive set of six action figures that are sure to have all comic fans of all ages excited. Read all about the latest Entertainment Earth Exclusive DC Super Powers figures and pre-order yours now before they sell out.

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This set includes six figures, each individually packaged on the nostalgic blister card with updated logos to represent these beloved characters. With a retro design, each figure stands just around four inches tall, has seven points of articulation and include retro fabric capes where appropriate. The set retails for $80, includes free shipping and should arrive in your collection this August. Let’s check out what characters are included in the set.

DC fans are going to have a massive summer with Supergirl soaring onto the big screen in June and Lanterns landing on HBO in August. This set features two figures that fit right into that hype with a classic version of the girl of steel and an older Hal Jordan Green Lantern inspired by his look throughout the 90s. If the retro styling isn’t your thing, but you still want Supergirl repped in your collection, Entertainment Earth has a great selection of McFarlane Toys inspired by the upcoming film in stock and ready to ship now.

Following the Death of Superman arc in 1992, fans were introduced to new characters looking to fill the void left by Clark Kent, this set includes two of those replacement characters; Cyborg Superman and the Eradicator. Rounding out the set, we take a trip to Earth 2, one of the most iconic worlds in DC’s expansive multiverse with their own version of Supergirl, Power Girl and Robin. ( Batman’s sidekick and a member of the Justice Society Infinity)

With deep cuts and fan favorites, these figures are sure to fit right in with the rest of your DC collection, whether you’ve been collecting since the line launched in 1984 or just getting into the game. Pre-order yours now on Entertainment Earth.