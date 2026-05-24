Star Wars: 18 Best Grogu Toys, Merch, and Collectibles to Buy

With Star Wars Day, the month of May has always (basically) been Star Wars month ever since A New Hope released in May 1977. Now, with Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu officially out, May 2026 is the biggest Star Wars month since 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

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So, naturally, the merch slate built around is one of the most stacked Star Wars licensing pushes in years. We already rounded up the best Mando-core apparel and the must-have Funko Pops, but if you want to zero in on the little green guy specifically (and the gear that comes with him), this is the list. From a 1,809-piece UCS LEGO set to a PEZ gift set, here are the 18 best Grogu toys, collectibles, and accessories worth grabbing on opening weekend.

LEGO: The Heavy-Hitter Builds

LEGO went big for The Mandalorian and Grogu, and the new sets are unsurprisingly the centerpiece of the toy aisle this spring. The flagship Ultimate Collector Series build leads, but there are still plenty of price points to choose from.

The is the prestige pick, complete with drum-lacquered silver bricks for that beskar-adjacent shine and a display stand with an info plaque. The Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) bust gives you an 8-inch posable Grogu in his new beskar armor, complete with cookie accessory and satchel. On the budget end, the N-1 starter set is a $29.99 buy with three figures (Mando, Grogu, R5-D4) that still feels like a full set.

Disney Store: The In-Universe Picks

Disney Store leans hardest into the role-play and display side, which is exactly where you want them to lean. A few highlights worth grabbing:

The 10-inch talking Mando with Grogu and Minch is the standout. It comes packed with motion-activated lights, eight character phrases, and the small-scale Grogu and Anzellan Minch figures slotted in. The Gauntlet Set is more Grogu-adjacent, but its a big winner for younger fans (especially with its current sale price). If you want something useful, the Grogu mini waffle maker is kind of a gag gift, but it easily still earns its counter space.

Amazon: The Wild-Card Aisle

Amazon’s strength remains availability and breadth. There’s everything here from the practical to the borderline absurd, and that’s exactly the point.

The Crocs collab is the sleeper hit, with Jibbitz charms included to go along with the PVC ears on the back strap. The Owala FreeSip in the Grogu colorway has been a massive seller since launch and is still one of the best insulated bottles on the market regardless of fandom. And the wearable blanket hoodie is the move for opening-weekend couch viewings of the original series.

Now, if you REALLY want to go all in, a Grogu animatronic is available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse. Aptly named “Star Wars Ultimate Grogu,” this little guy will set you back $599.99. But how can you say “no” to the galaxy’s most beloved Foundling?

A quick note on stock: between The Mandalorian and Grogu movie’s momentum and limited-run pricing across most of the LEGO and Disney Store SKUs, several of these are already pacing toward sellouts. The UCS set in particular is online-only at LEGO.com for the first three months. So, if something here lands, don’t let it pass you by… especially with the items currently on sale!