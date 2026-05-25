Geek Pride Day 2026: Level Up Your Collection Like a True Superfan

Since 2006, fans across the globe have been celebrating Geek Pride Day every May 25th, the same day that Star Wars: A New Hope released in theaters in 1977. The tradition started in Spain, but quickly caught on and for the past twenty years has become a celebration of all things nerdy, giving fans a day to let their geek flag fly free.

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If you’re new to the world of collecting, here are four fantastic avenues you could go down to properly celebrate Geek Pride Day 2026 with the help of our friends at Entertainment Earth.

Recreate Your Favorite Moments with Action Figures

Articulated action figures are my personal favorite thing to collect and an absolute blast to pose, display and take photos with. Virtually every fandom is represented from Batman to Bart Simpson, and figures come in a variety of price points. If DC Comics is your favorite fandom, the McFarlane Toys Dark Knight Returns Batman Action Figure might be exactly what your collection needs.

Inspired by Frank Miller’s seminal take on the character, this figure stands at 7 inches tall and comes with everything you need to recreate your favorite panels from the masterpiece graphic novel including alternate hands, a batarang, figure stand, and collector card. In addition to the accessories, the figure has 22 points of articulation and a poseable wired cape which allow for dynamic poses that look like they’re straight out of the pages of a comic book.

Admire Your Favorite Characters with Statues

If posing and playing with your collection doesn’t seem like your thing, statues and busts might be a better choice. Without having to worry about articulation, the artists behind these statues can often add more detail into the character and environment.

Statues also come in a wide variety of sizes and shapes, and prices can range anywhere from $20 to thousands of dollars. Statues also can come in really exciting poses, bringing all the action from your favorite franchises to your shelf. You can see exactly what I mean by checking out the One Piece Roronoa Zoro statue.

This statue stands at just under 10 inches tall and shows the fearsome swordsman of the Straw Hat crew, Zoro, leaping into action. The pirate hunter is depicted with three swords and a vivid green effect base. The sculpting details in his outfit and muscles create a great sense of movement which is sure to make the statue stand out in your collection.

Add a Nerdy Touch to Your Place with Home Decor

For those who prefer a more practical approach to showing their geek pride, home decor can help create the perfect blend of fandom and function in your day to day life. Ranging from office lights to kitchen utensils, Entertainment Earth has a wide variety of products from every fandom you can think of. If you’re an avid gamer, these Super Mario Bros. snack bowls from Paladone Products are just what you need.

The next time you sit down for an extended gaming session, make sure you’ve got all the snacks needed to keep you fueled up and winning with this 3 bowl ceramic set. Each bowl features a unique shape with items from the Mushroom Kingdom that every fan will instantly recognize including a Question Block, Brick Block, and Warp Pipe.

Take Cosplay to the Next Level with Roleplay Items

If you want to imagine yourself inside the world of your favorite fandom, roleplay items are just what you need for a more immersive experience. Ranging from weapons to masks, these items allow you to become your favorite heroes or villains. The Star Wars Black Series Force FX lightsabers are a perfect example of what I’m talking about. After all, who doesn’t want to be a Jedi?

The Black Series Force FX Elite lightsabers look like they really came from our favorite galaxy far, far away. With advanced LED lights and six different sound effects inspired by the Star Wars films, you’ll be feeling like a member of the Jedi order. The blade is also removable so you can display just the hilt, or even wear it as an addition to your cosplay.

This weekend is a perfect time to relax, marathon your favorite anime, read your favorite comics, and pick up some great new additions to your collection. Everything shared here is in stock and ready to ship from Entertainment Earth with free shipping on all orders over $79. While this special holiday may only come around once a year, real fans know to live every day like its Geek Pride Day.