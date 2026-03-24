BTS x Toy Story Funko Pop Crossover Collection Gets a Restock

Two of the most beloved pop culture juggernauts on the planet just collided (again) in the most delightful way. Originally released in 2024, Funko has officially dropped a restock of the BTS x Toy Story crossover collection, and it’s exactly as adorable as it sounds. Maybe even more so.

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What Is the BTS x Toy Story Collection?

Your favorite BTS members have been reimagined as the iconic characters from Pixar’s Toy Story universe, complete with Funko Pop’s signature wide-eyed, oversized-head aesthetic that somehow makes everything approximately 300% cuter.

The lineup was actually released in 2024, and now we’re getting another drop of RM as Woody, Jin as Alien, Suga as Hamm, J-Hope as Forky, Jimin as Rex, V as Lotso, and Jungkook as Buzz. Each figure captures the charm of both franchises in a way that feels surprisingly natural, like these two worlds were always somehow meant to collide.

A Comeback Crossover

When it comes to mashup collectibles (which BTS is no stranger to), they can go sideways fast. Slap two beloved IPs together without any real thought, and you end up with something that feels like a cash grab more than a celebration.

That doesn’t feel like the case here, though. Especially since Funko is known for its variants, crossovers, and everything else under the rainbow.

The figures themselves clock in at the standard Funko Pop size, so they’ll fit right into your existing shelf setup without any awkward reshuffling. The detailing is sharp, from the cow-print vest on RM-as-Woody to the eyebrow piercing on Jungkook-as-Buzz, and Funko has done an impressive job blending each member’s recognizable features into their respective Toy Story counterparts.

Here’s the full list of the figures, purseable on Amazon right now:

Who Should Grab These?

If you’re an ARMY member with a Funko shelf, this is basically a no-brainer. But even if you’re a casual Toy Story collector or just someone who appreciates a well-executed crossover figure, these are worth a look.

For gift-givers, this collection is a goldmine. If you’re shopping for a K-pop fan, a Pixar devotee, or someone who somehow fits both descriptions, you’re covered.

These figures nail the balance between fan service and collectible quality. They’re fun without being frivolous, detailed without being overcomplicated, and rare enough that you’ll want to snag them before they disappear from shelves.

Funko limited crossover runs have a habit of selling out faster than you’d expect (which we saw with its initial release a couple of years ago), and given the BTS fanbase’s legendary dedication, this one is probably going to move quickly again.