Disney and Formula 1 Race Into Montreal With “Fuel the Magic” Alongside Round 2 of F1 Academy Racing Series

Buckle up, F1 fans, because Disney and Formula 1’s “Fuel the Magic” is officially hitting the gas.

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Disney and Formula 1 have announced that their “Fuel the Magic” partnership is expanding its presence at two major upcoming events: the FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2026 and Round 2 of the F1 ACADEMY RACING SERIES.

The “Fuel the Magic” campaign has brought together two global powerhouses. Disney’s storytelling DNA, built on wonder, adventure, and larger-than-life moments, slots surprisingly naturally into the world of Formula 1, where every race weekend is already its own cinematic event. Now, that energy is coming to Montreal, one of the most beloved stops on the entire F1 calendar.

Magic Meets Motorsport

Whether you’re a die-hard racing fan, a Disney devotee, or someone who just loves a great spectacle, the Grand Prix du Canada delivers on all fronts. The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is fast, chaotic, and absolutely electric. Layering Disney’s signature brand of magic on top of that will certainly kick the weekend into eighth gear.

Inside the Disney x F1 “Fuel the Magic” Fan Activation Area, fans can check out the Disney x F1 Academy Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck-inspired show car, catch surprise character moments with Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck, and shop a range of new apparel and accessories from multiple collections dropping just in time for race weekend.

What’s equally exciting here is the inclusion of the F1 ACADEMY RACING SERIES, Round 2. F1 Academy has been making big waves as a platform designed to elevate female drivers in motorsport, and having Disney’s “Fuel the Magic” campaign amplify that stage is a wonderful (and important) inclusion.

“As the Disney and Formula 1 collaboration continues to build momentum globally, Montreal marks an exciting next chapter,” said Liz Shortreed, Senior Vice President, Disney Consumer Products, in a press release. “With Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck stepping into the spotlight, we’re creating products, content, and experiences that celebrate confidence and individuality, and inspire the next generation of female athletes and leaders.”

Launching May 21, the Disney x F1 Academy Collection is the merch embodiment of that spirit. Blending Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck’s signature style with the world of racing, the line offers a more feminine take on fanwear with graphic tees featuring Minnie and Daisy in F1 Academy-inspired race suits, hoodies, and collectible accessories like pins, keychains, and hats. Fans can shop it trackside, on F1.com, at F1 Grand Prix Plaza, and with select items on DisneyStore.com.

The Collections: Something for Everyone (Even Your Dog)

Montreal isn’t just getting one collection drop, though. It’s getting several, and they’re staggered to keep the momentum building through the weekend.

The Disney x Formula 1 Core Collection continues rolling out with new products launching May 15, including a Varsity Jacket featuring autographs from Mickey & Friends. A Montreal-inspired release of graphic tees, hoodies, and a collectible pin follows on May 21, available trackside, on F1.com, and at F1 Grand Prix Plaza.

If you’ve been waiting on the Disney x Formula 1 Uniqlo UT Collection (which launched in March alongside the opening of the season), it finally arrives in Canada on May 18, just in time for the race.

The Disney x Formula 1 Velocity Collection will be live on DisneyStore.com today at 8AM PT, and at select Disney Store locations, including “Fuel the Magic” apparel, accessories, and plushies.

Finally, Disney x Formula 1 is launching a Pet Collection (undoubtedly at the request of Pluto) with a three-piece set that includes an adjustable dog leash, harness, and waste bag holder. It’s available as a limited release at F1 Hub Montreal during race weekend, then more broadly at the Disney x F1 Store Trackside and F1 Grand Prix Plaza starting in late June.

The Story Continues: Mickey x Formula 1 on WEBTOON

Disney and WEBTOON’s original vertical comics series, Mickey x Formula 1: Racing to the Top!, has also been releasing new episodes each race weekend since its March 6 launch alongside the Australian Grand Prix. Episode 7, timed to Montreal, keeps the story at full throttle, blending the energy of Formula 1 with the charm of Mickey & Friends and a cast of original characters.

Both Disney and F1 are in the business of creating the kinds of moments you talk about for years. Disney knows how to make you feel something, and F1 knows how to intensify every, little moment. Together, “Fuel the Magic” is a pretty accurate description of what happens when these two worlds collide.