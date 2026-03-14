Minnie and Daisy Are Racing Into Formula 1’s F1 ACADEMY With Disney’s “Fuel the Magic”

The Disney x Formula 1 collaboration is continuing to shift to higher gears. Hot off the momentum of the 2026 season’s opening race weekend, Disney has officially announced that its “Fuel the Magic” initiative is expanding into F1 ACADEMY, Formula 1’s all-female racing development series. Timed around the Chinese Grand Prix and a broader spring rollout, this next chapter combines Disney’s signature storytelling magic with motorsport’s most exciting inclusivity push yet.

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What “Fuel the Magic” Actually Is

If you haven’t been tracking this collab, Disney and Formula 1 launched “Fuel the Magic” as a multi-year partnership built around Mickey & Friends and the global racing circuit. And it’s not just a logo slap on a T-shirt. This thing is layered.

The program includes global merchandise drops through F1.com and the Amazon F1 Store, fan experiences at live race weekends, and original digital storytelling content. For that last one, a WEBTOON series called Mickey x Formula 1 Racing to the Top! debuted during the Australian Grand Prix and has been running alongside race weekends ever since.

The merchandise ecosystem spans apparel, accessories, collectibles, and character-themed plush, all built around the Mickey & Friends racing universe. It’s the kind of collection that works whether you’re a lifelong Disney fan who’s newly obsessed with F1, or a hardcore motorsport follower who just happens to have a soft spot for a certain iconic mouse.

Minnie and Daisy Are Taking the Wheel

Disney is now bringing Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck into the fold as the faces of the F1 ACADEMY expansion. F1 ACADEMY is Formula 1’s dedicated development series for female drivers, and it’s become one of the sport’s most important pipelines for the next generation of talent.

The expansion includes exclusive merchandise, on-site fan experiences at F1 ACADEMY race weekends, and original digital content tied specifically to the collaboration. The choice of Minnie and Daisy is also very intentional. Their friendship has always been one of Disney’s warmest symbols, and here it maps directly onto the “women supporting women” spirit that defines F1 ACADEMY’s entire mission.

In a press release provided to ComicBook, F1 ACADEMY Managing Director Susie Wolff said, “We’re excited to bring Disney’s iconic storytelling to F1 ACADEMY through Fuel the Magic. This new chapter with Disney is inspired by Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck’s friendship that embodies the power of women supporting women. By bringing together two worlds united by creativity, ambition, and a belief in what’s possible, we’re building pathways that inspire and empower future fans, drivers and leaders to shape the future of our sport.”

What to Actually Expect at the Merch Level

The F1 ACADEMY-specific “Fuel the Magic” merchandise is rolling out this spring, and if the earlier drops are any indication, you’ll want to move fast on these.

Expect the same kind of excitement that’s been building all season with character-themed racing apparel, accessories, and collectibles, but now with a Minnie and Daisy lens applied.

Crossover collabs can feel gimmicky, but this one has real logic behind it. Formula 1 has absolutely exploded in popularity with younger, more diverse audiences over the last several years, and Disney brings exactly what the sport needs to keep that momentum going through iconic characters, multigenerational storytelling appeal, and a global brand footprint that rivals F1’s own.

For Disney, it’s an entry point into a fast-growing, passion-driven fanbase. For F1, it’s access to Disney’s storytelling engine and the kind of cross-generational reach that no amount of race-weekend marketing can manufacture on its own. Throw F1 ACADEMY into the mix, and you have a collaboration that’s making motorsport feel welcoming to fans who might not have seen themselves in the sport before.

There’s a lot more still to come throughout the 2026 season, including more merch reveals, more content drops, and more fan activations at race weekends around the world. Keep your eyes on F1.com and the Amazon F1 Store for the first wave of “Fuel the Magic” x F1 ACADEMY drops.