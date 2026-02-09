Disney Store Reveals Sakura Plush and Bag Charm Collection Are Finally Available in the US [Exclusive]

To the delight of Disney fans in the United States, ComicBook can exclusively reveal that the Disney Store is officially bringing the Sakura Plush and Bag Charm Collection and Urupocha-Chan Collection from Disney Store Japan to fans living in North America for the first time. These new plushes and charms range not only in size, but also in the franchises from the Disney stable that they’re rooted in, including not only icons like Donald Duck but characters from Lilo & Stitch and even Winnie the Pooh. All of these will be available this month on the Disney Store for the first time ever.

As Disney fans know, the Disney Store routinely brings in international arrivals for fans in North America, allowing fans the chance to get their hands on beloved collectibles originally made for markets like China, Japan, and other international markets. These new plushes arrive as part of a seasonal offering from Japan, and they’re perfect even if you’ve never seen cherry blossoms bloom in person. Check out the full details below.

Zootopia Urupocha-Chan Plush

Available on February 23 and retailing for $16.99 each, the Zootopia Urupocha-Chan Pluh collection includes fan-favorites from the two hit Disney feature films, including Nick Wilde, Judy Hopps, Finnick, Clawhauser, plus lemming and even Gazelle. These mini-plushes all stand 4″ and make the perfect collectible for Zootopia fans of all ages.

Disney Sakura Plush Collection

Available on February 17, the Disney Sakura Plush Collection goes across franchises, including three favorites from the Hundred Acre Wood: Winnie the Pooh, Eeyore, and Lumpy the heffalump. Furthermore, it also includes Donald Duck and Chip & Dale, plus Stitch. All of these Sakura plushes will be available for $29.99 each. Furthermore, Stitch and the three Winnie the Pooh characters are also available as keychains, which will run $16.99 apiece. Each of these come with cherry blossom appliqués and pastel coloring, fitting the seasonal theme (”Sakura” is the word for ”cherry blossom” in Japanese).

Urupocha-Chan Sakura Plush Mini Collection

If the bigger plushes, which range from 8″ to 15″, aren’t the scale you’re looking for, Urupocha-Chan Sakura Plushes also come in minis, sitting at just 5 1/4″ and including Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, Tigger, Stitch, and even Marie from The Aristocats.