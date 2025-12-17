McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Ice, JLA Flash, Superman, and Rocket Red Brigade Pre-Order Details

McFarlane Toys is preparing a flurry of releases to close out 2025, and the next big DC Multiverse drop is happening on December 17th with a wave of figures that includes Ice (Fire & Ice), Superman (Superman & The Authority), The Flash (JLA), and Rocket Red Brigade (Justice League: Generation Lost). Everything you need to know about the wave can be found below.

A full breakdown of the upcoming DC Multiverse wave can be found below. Pre-orders won’t go live until December 17th at 9am PT / 12pm ET via the retailers linked below. (UPDATE: The figures are live! Direct links have been added). On a related note, we highly suggest being ready and waiting early to grab the Spawn Image Comics Founders Series McFarlane Elite Edition figure when it drops at the same time on December 18th. You should be able to find it (along with the new DC Multiverse releases) here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon at that time.

DC Multiverse Ice 7-Inch Scale Action Figure

This figure is based on Tora Olafsdotter in her classic Justice League International appearance. Collectors that purchased the Target exclusive Gold Label Fire (Beatriz) figure back in July of 2024 will be happy to finally complete the duo. It will come with 4 freeze effects pieces. The figure will be priced at $24.99.

DC Multiverse Rocket Red Brigade Figure

($24.99) / See at Walmart: Army builders will certainly be interested in picking up this figure to build their own Rocket Red Brigade as it will come with 3 swappable number plates. It also comes with rocket effects but no flight stand. That’s a weird oversight. The figure will be priced at $24.99.

DC Multiverse Superman & The Authority Superman Figure

($24.99) / See at Walmart: There are a lot of DC Multiverse Superman figures out there, but this one distinguishes itself with a…distinguished older appearance for Kal-El with hair graying at the temples. We like the head sculpt here. It comes with swappable hands. The figure will be priced at $24.99.

DC Multiverse The Flash JLA Figure

($24.99) / See at Walmart: Last but not least we have a classic Wally West version of the Flash. It appears that McFarlane is using the superior Flashpoint Barry Allen body for this one, and with a nice set of swappable hands (which collectors have been asking for). The figure will be priced at $24.99.