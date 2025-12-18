McFarlane Toys Image Comics Founders Series Kicks Off With a Spawn Elite Edition Figure

McFarlane Toys will debut their Image Comics Founders Series line of figures today, December 18th, and it’s no surprise that they’re kicking it off with a 7-inch scale deluxe Elite Edition Spawn. As you will see, McFarlane Toys is aiming to deliver the definitive articulated Spawn figure with this release. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $59.99.

ORIGINAL: The design of the Spawn figure is based on the character’s appearance in the first issues of the comic series, and it will come with a wired fabric cape, 2 attachable chains, spiked club, 4 alternate hands, alternate head, Necroplasm effect, a collectible art card and an Elite Points card. The wired cape is going to be one of the major selling points here as it will allow for dynamic posting that wasn’t possible on previous releases.

As we revealed back in October during New York Comic Con, the Spawn figure will be followed by Erik Larsen’s Savage Dragon, Jim Valentino’s Shadowhawk, Spartan from Jim Lee’s WildC.A.T.S., Sara Pezzini from Marc Silvestri’s Witchblade, and Prophet from Rob Liefeld’s Youngblood in the Image Comics Founders Series in 2026. The Spawn figure will come with a base that can be arranged with these figures if you decide to complete the set.

Pre-orders for the Spawn figure will begin today, December 18th at 9am PT / 12pm ET here at Entertainment Earth. It should also be available here on Amazon at that time. Of course, the question on every collector’s lips is “how much is this thing going to cost?” The price hasn’t been revealed at the time of writing, but previous Elite Edition figures were priced at $59.99. The Doomslayer Elite Edition figure sold out of the initial run quickly at that price, and we would expect a similar situation if this figure holds the line. However, we wouldn’t be shocked to see this go as high as $69.99 and still sell out amidst a flood of anger.

