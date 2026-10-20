This Diorama Might Be the Greatest Final Fantasy VII Collectible Ever

Every longtime gamer has a collection of favorite moments from games they’ve enjoyed over the years, but they rarely get to have those scenes immortalized as collectibles. That’s why I think this Final Fantasy VII Diorama from Console Heroes might be the best Final Fantasy VII collectible I’ve ever seen—and that’s a big statement considering the hundreds of thousands of collectible Final Fantasy VII merch items out there.

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Made by Wilder Toys, Console Heroes is a toy line that packs a tiny diorama of some of the best moments from classic games inside a cartridge, which you can open to reveal what’s inside. The line has released collectibles from Altered Beast, Street Fighter II, Sonic the Hedgehog, Metal Gear Solid, and more. Usually retailing for $14.99, Console Heroes are affordable collectibles sure to put a smile on your face as you remember playing through these games.

Now the newest in the series is here, and it hails from one of the ultimate classics: Final Fantasy VII.

Console Heroes Final Fantasy VII Cloud vs Sephiroth Diorama

Releases in December | $14.99

The Final Fantasy VII Cloud vs. Sephiroth Diorama looks just like that good old copy of Final Fantasy VII you remember from your PlayStation 1 days. But instead of opening it to find four discs, you’ll find the fire at Nibelheim roaring inside.

This diorama comes with two mini-figures of Cloud and Sephiroth in all their polygonal glory. The set also features a dialogue box with Cloud’s famous line, “Terrible. Sephiroth…this is beyond cruel.” The figures are not poseable, but there are multiple peg holes so you can place them anywhere you like in the diorama.

At 6 inches wide and 9 inches high when open, this diorama is small enough to sit on a bookshelf or beside your game collection. It’s bound to be a conversation piece when your friends notice it—after all, who wasn’t in total shock when good old Sephy torched Nibelheim?

More From the Console Heroes Collection

In addition to the Final Fantasy VII Cloud vs. Sephiroth Diorama, there are two more Console Heroes collectibles coming out in October: a Twisted Metal diorama and a Sony PlayStation Boss Level diorama. Get a closer look and pre-order them below.

Console Heroes Sony PlayStation Twisted Metal Diorama

Releases in October | $14.99

Mid-90s PlayStation classic Twisted Metal pitted players against one another in a demolition derby on Christmas Eve, leading to some of the most ridiculous fun you could have on a video game console. You not only had powerful, tricked-out cars, but also infinite-ammo machine guns. It felt apocalyptic and wild, and I spent many days enjoying it on my own PlayStation.

The Console Heroes Diorama captures everything from the nostalgic look of the HUD to the legendary Sweet Tooth ice cream truck. Pegs allow you to move items around inside, and if you snap it closed, it looks just like the good old jewel case from back in the day.

Console Heroes Sony PlayStation Boss Level Diorama

Releases in October | $24.99

At $24.99, the Sony PlayStation Boss Level Diorama is the priciest of the bunch, but as you can see, it’s a lot larger than the rest. That’s because this diorama is housed inside a Sony PlayStation console instead of a game, and it features four bosses from games of the era: Axel from Twisted Metal 2, Gabe Logan from Syphon Filter, Sir Daniel Fortesque from MediEvil, and Yagi from Cool Boarders.

There are several platforms inside this diorama, and all figures can be rearranged to display them however you like. The inside also features the original PlayStation logo, which gives me a fuzzy feeling and memories of long summer days with that classic gray controller in hand.