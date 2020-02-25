Ghostbusters Fans Pay Respects to Original Star Harold Ramis on Anniversary of His Death

Filmmaker and actor Harold Ramis has helped create some of the most iconic comedies in cinematic history in a variety of ways, with one of his most memorable contributions being his role of Egon Spengler in the first two Ghostbusters films. Not only did Ramis star as the character in the films, be he also co-wrote them with co-star Dan Aykroyd, making him an integral component in the franchise. Sadly, the actor passed away on February 24, 2014, leaving a massive hole in the hearts of not only Ghostbusters fans, but movie fans everywhere. Based on the initial trailers for the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the legacy of Spengler will still continue.

In honor of the anniversary of his passing, fans of the franchise took to social media to share tributes to Ramis, including a message from his daughter Violet Ramis Stiel, as well as from various Ghostbusters communities from around the world.

Scroll down to see how the filmmaker is being remembered on the anniversary of his passing.